Global Household Cleaners Market to Reach $50.8 Billion by 2026

Globally, inadequate sanitation facilities cause nearly 280,000 diarrheal deaths every year on an average. Other diseases like Buruli Ulcer, Guinea Worm Disease, Schistosomiasis and Trachoma have affected thousands globally because of the lack of right sanitation and hygiene practices in households. However, with increasing awareness for hygiene, cleanliness, and sanitation, household cleaners are growing in demand. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Household Cleaners estimated at US$35.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Specialty Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$29.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Cleaners segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2026
- The Household Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. The pandemic has sharpened consumer focus on disinfection practices in homes. Maintaining clean and sterile household surfaces to reduce infection risk has become the primary focus, driving growth of washing and cleaning products. The introduction of new, technologically advanced anti-germ and anti-bacterial products, together with products that address changing consumer needs and robust research and development efforts will continue to provide growth opportunities. There is also a conscious shift towards green products, as growing consumer awareness has led to reduced preference for chemical-based products, causing a move towards green products manufacturing.
Bleaches Segment to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026
- Bleach is a whitener and is used to remove dirt and mildew stains from toilet bowls and also eliminate tannin from sinks and floors. Bleach is a strong oxidizing agent and disinfectant that cuts organic matter and kills biological organisms. Liquid household bleach often contains 5.25% solution of sodium hypochlorite. In the global Bleaches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$314.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
