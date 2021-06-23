$74 Billion Pain Management Drugs Global Market to 2026 - by Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pain Management Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pain management drugs market reached a value of US$ 74 Billion in 2020. Pain management drugs perform pharmacological actions on pain receptors and work against discomfort-causing symptoms. These medications provide relief from the distressing feeling caused due to various health issues, such as osteoarthritis, chronic arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, multiple sclerosis and cancer, by acting through different physiological functions. In recent years, medical advancements have led to the introduction of novel combinations and newer drug delivery techniques that provide improved pain management.



One of the key factors driving the global market is the rising geriatric population across the globe. In 2018, the population of people aged 60 years and above was around 991 million. This population is projected to reach 1.18 billion by 2024. With the prevalence of chronic pain being significantly higher in older adults, the demand for pain management drugs is escalating across the globe. Furthermore, a rise in the number of hospitalization cases and a huge demand-supply gap for effective neuropathic pain management drugs have led to the emergence of innovative and advanced therapies and medicines.

Moreover, the leading pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to develop analgesics or painkillers that are safer, more effective, economically viable and easier to administer. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure, improving R&D, increasing consumer awareness, and significant government support for improving healthcare services, are driving the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pain management drugs market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pain management drugs market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region,drug class, indication and distribution channel.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Anticonvulsants

Antimigraine Agents

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

Market Breakup by Indication:

Musculoskeletal Pain

Surgical and Trauma Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Migraine Pain

Obstetrical Pain

Fibromyalgia Pain

Burn Pain

Dental/Facial Pain

Pediatric Pain

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the pain management drugs companies being Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Endo International plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Allergen Inc., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Purdue Pharma L.P, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the global pain management drugs market size in 2020?

2. What are the key global pain management drugs market drivers?

3. Who are the leading pain management drug manufacturers?

4. What is the pain management drugs market breakup by distribution channel?

5. How will the global pain management drugs market perform over the next five years (2021-2026)?

6. What is the leading drug class in the global pain management drugs market?

7. What is the major indication in the global pain management drugs market?

8. What are the major trends in the global pain management drugs market?

9. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global pain management drugs market?

10. What are the major regions in the global pain management drugs market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pain Management Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Drug Class

5.5 Market Breakup by Indication

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 NSAIDs

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Anesthetics

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Anticonvulsants

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Antimigraine Agents

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Antidepressants

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Opioids

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Musculoskeletal Pain

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Surgical and Trauma Pain

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cancer Pain

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Neuropathic Pain

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Migraine Pain

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Obstetrical Pain

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Fibromyalgia Pain

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Burn Pain

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast

7.9 Dental/Facial Pain

7.9.1 Market Trends

7.9.2 Market Forecast

7.10 Pediatric Pain

7.10.1 Market Trends

7.10.2 Market Forecast

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Market Trends

7.11.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Pharmacies

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

14.3.2 Pfizer, Inc.

14.3.3 Eli Lilly & Company

14.3.4 Endo International plc

14.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.3.6 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

14.3.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3.8 Allergen Inc.

14.3.9 Novartis International AG

14.3.10 Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

14.3.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

14.3.12 Purdue Pharma L.P



