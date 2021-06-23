CGS Recognized for Excellence among Managed Service Providers

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CGS to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.



CGS was recognized among the MSP Elite 150, which recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services.

“Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.”

With a comprehensive range of IT services, CGS empowers midsize companies to embark on digital transformation journeys, migrate to the cloud, work from anywhere and enhance infrastructure and cybersecurity strategies.

“We are honored to be named again to the Elite 150, recognizing our managed services,” said President and CEO Phil Friedman, CGS. “Amid a challenging year for businesses globally, CGS has been proud to partner with our valued clients to enhance their business objectives by providing best-in-class services and solutions. This recognition is a testament to our customers and our business.”

With custom IT support solutions, CGS offers a flexible approach fit each client’s unique business objectives, technology stack and systems: Whether an end-to-end solution, extra help to complete a big IT project, execute a major technology migration or monitor cybersecurity threats. By tapping into the CGS IT services, companies can free up budget and resources to do more rewarding projects by reducing operations and maintenance costs and optimizing their existing infrastructure.

The MSP 500 list is featured on the CRN site at: www.CRN.com/msp500

