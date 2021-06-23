Intelex Scores in Top 17% of Software Companies Assessed by EcoVadis for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability

TORONTO, CANADA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced it was recognized by EcoVadis with a Silver Medal Rating for its commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices. The annual sustainability rating places Intelex in the top 17 percent of its global peers in the software industry, and is based on EcoVadis’ independent methodological framework that assesses over 75,000 companies’ policies and actions on environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

With the rapidly changing global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) landscape, consumers and the investment community are holding corporations increasingly accountable to their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability actions. As a company that delivers SaaS-based solutions that address sustainability, environmental, ESG, worker health and safety, as well as supplier and quality management, Intelex is committed to measuring and continuously improving its own CSR and ESG outcomes. This is the second year Intelex has voluntarily participated in the independent EcoVadis sustainability assessment and has realized an overall improvement of 9% from the last annual assessment, placing the company in the top 33rd percentile overall of the over 75,000 companies across all industries assessed by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis enables companies to assess their corporate environmental and social performance, as well as that of their suppliers, based on international CSR standards and a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate, and improve sustainability performance to foster transparency and accelerate growth and innovation. EcoVadis combines technology and global CSR expertise to deliver simple and reliable supplier scorecards. These scorecards cover 21 CSR criteria along four main themes that result in a company’s overall rating: environment, labor practices and human rights, fair and ethical business practices, and sustainable procurement.

“Holding ourselves accountable for continuous improvement in sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and ESG is a key priority for Intelex,” said Justin McElhattan, president of Intelex. “Our Silver Rating and improved performance in the most recent EcoVadis assessment demonstrates our commitment to be a trustworthy, responsible business that’s driving change in the world.”

Key highlights of improvement areas since the last assessment include double-digit progression in three key areas including:

20% improvement in environment and GHG reduction programs and impact

14% improvement in ethics score, climbing to the top 8% of companies rated by EcoVadis in the software technology sector

25% improvement in sustainable procurement practices and policies

The improvements identified by the EcoVadis assessment made by Intelex in 2020 are proof-positive of Intelex’s continued commitment towards a safer and more sustainable future. As part of its ESG strategy, Intelex recently took a bold step towards advancing sustainability with the recent release of its ESG Solution to power the shift from sustainability reporting to business value creation. For more information about Intelex ESG offerings, please visit https://www.intelex.com/products/applications/esg-management.

###

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, provider of a SaaS-based next-wave compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.

Attachment