Exclusive Brands Opens New Headquarters in Livonia, Michigan, to Support Statewide Growth Initiatives

Michigan’s First Licensed Adult-Use Dispensary Launches New Headquarters in Livonia and Celebrates Executive Team’s Hometown Heritage



Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the opening of its new headquarters in Livonia, Michigan. The new headquarters’ location will allow the Company to be more centralized to its retail partners, and is also the hometown of numerous Exclusive Brands executives.

Exclusive Brands’ headquarters in Livonia will feature aesthetically pleasing lounge areas, a fully updated kitchen, energy efficient motion detection lighting, collaborative workspaces, and increased COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of its corporate employees and ensure all team members feel the new HQ is like their home away from home. The team looks forward to holding events like expungement fairs at the facility through the Company’s Social Equity Program. Through partnerships with organizations like the National Birth Equity Collaborative and the Last Prisoner Project through Exclusive’s retail stores, Exclusive Brands plans to give back to the community by prioritizing social equity in the cannabis space. Exclusive is also excited to open new retail locations across the state of Michigan in the coming years.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of our new headquarters in Livonia. The community and city have been very open and fantastic partners in getting our new location off the ground,” said Omar Hishmeh, President of Exclusive Brands. “I am especially excited about our social equity programs and other initiatives this year that will further position our strong team at Exclusive Brands as industry leaders.”

Along with the opening of Exclusive Brands’ new headquarters in Livonia, the Company is also launching their newest product line, Neno’s Naturals. Created by Exclusive Brands’ Chief Development Officer Narmin (“Neno”) Jarrous with a specific focus on wellness, Neno’s Naturals offers topical patches, tinctures, capsules and vaporizers available to both medical and adult use consumers.

“As Michigan’s top-selling cannabis company, we’re so proud to be opening our new location in Livonia to continue innovating for our customers looking for superior quality products they can trust,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer at Exclusive Brands. “We’re working to make a difference in the industry by following best practice standards both in cannabis operations and helping promote education and social equity in our community.”

The 10,000-square-foot headquarters will hold offices for Exclusive’s 25 corporate employees managing Exclusive Brands’ diverse range of cannabis products such as Kushy Punch, Strain Kings, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., Neno’s Naturals and more.

As organizations across America reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Exclusive Brands plans to keep staff as safe as possible by holding temperature and symptom screenings upon entrance to the office, requiring face masks be worn at all times inside the building, and daily disinfecting of all common workspaces and areas. It is also important to the team that each employee receives their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they are eligible.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with visit www.exclusivebrandsmi.com. To learn more about Exclusive’s retail shops, visit www.exclusivemi.com. Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence.

