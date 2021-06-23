PSYC Interviews CA Senator Scott Wiener to Discuss Efforts to Legalize Psychedelics

PSYC Examines Senate Bill 519 Which Aims to Decriminalize Psychedelics in California

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company’s CEO, David Flores, recently sat down with CA Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) as part of an exclusive Psychedelic Spotlight interview to discuss Senate Bill 519 which aims to decriminalize the possession and sharing of certain hallucinogenic/psychedelic substances within the state.

The measure, which was introduced by Senator Wiener earlier this year, cleared its first major hurdle this month when it was passed in a 21-16 vote by the state Senate resulting in it moving on to the state Assembly for review.

And while the Company recognizes the challenge the measure still faces with attempting to successfully move through the California Assembly, and that there is no guarantee of it doing so, it believes the early success the measure has achieved thus far with clearing the state Senate is another encouraging sign of the positive momentum that continues to build behind psychedelics throughout society.

“When the decision was made to reposition PSYC into to this emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, we understood the long road and challenges the industry still had in front of it in terms of its ability to evolve into a full-fledged industry that would be received with open arms by society,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “However, much like we watched unfold in the cannabis space over the last several years, progress is often times observed through the achievement of what on the surface may appear to be small milestones, but in actuality are a part of a series of milestones that can potentially lead to very big changes.”

“In my opinion, SB 519 has the potential to serve as an important catalyst for the psychedelic movement across the country,” Flores continued. “I commend the dedication Senator Wiener has committed towards helping guide this measure through the state Senate and look forward to staying in contact with him and his team to monitor its progress over the coming months.”

“We have a mental health crisis in this country and California is not immune,” Said Senator Wiener about SB 519 in his exclusive interview with Psychedelic Spotlight. “We know that psychedelics can have significant benefits with people struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. It’s not a global solution. We need the FDA to act and we need a lot of other things to happen, but this is one step we can take.”

The Company encourages those interested in viewing the full interview with Senator Wiener to visit Psychedelic Spotlight or its YouTube page.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (PSYC)

www.globaltracsolutions.com

(702) 239-1919

psyc@globaltracsolutions.com

OTCPINK: PSYC