Vemanti Group Announces The Establishment of New Subsidiary For Its Planned Blockchain Business

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” “Vemanti Group” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:VMNT), a multi-asset technology-driven company, today announced the establishment of a new wholly-owned subsidiary under the name of Vemanti Digital, Ltd. ("VDL"). VDL will be part of the Company's business plans and intends to act as a financial technology platform that empowers consumers and businesses to utilize the power of public blockchains for cross-border payments, commerce, and financial transactions, including but not limited to applications such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending/borrowing, staking/swapping, asset tokenization, digital currency minting/mining, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).



Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group, commented, “We recognize that blockchain and digital currency have the potential to enhance efficiency, lower costs, and foster broader financial inclusion. We are gradually implementing our strategy to get more entrenched in the monetization of blockchain applications and to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance. With a focus of solving real-world problems for the underbanked of the world, we believe the establishment of a new subsidiary will serve as a strategic business unit on which we can expect tremendous future revenue growth. As an SEC reporting company, it also reflects our commitment to promote the benefits of innovation through transparency, trust, and regulatory compliance."

About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VMNT) is a technology-driven company that seeks to become active in high-growth and emerging markets. The Company’s mission is to advance financial inclusion for the unbanked underbanked consumers and businesses of the world. It is focused on building a financial ecosystem based on innovative fintech and blockchain applications. To learn more about VMNT, visit www.vemanti.com.

About Vemanti Digital, Ltd.

Vemanti Digital, Ltd. (VDL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vemanti Group with a focus on blockchain-based products and decentralized financial services. VDL is based in Tortola, BVI.



Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Form 10 filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

