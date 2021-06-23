Clubhouse Media Signs Exclusive Management and Agency Agreement for “TheTinderBlog” to Kick Off Aggregator Account Roll-Up Strategy

Los Angeles, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire--Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is excited to announce that it has completed the first step in its roll-up strategy in the social media aggregator account space with the signing of an exclusive management and agency agreement to manage, invest in, and help grow “TheTinderBlog” (Instagram.com/thetinderblog), a large and highly successful Instagram meme account.

Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media, commented, “This is the first step in a multi-step plan we are pursuing as part of our overall strategy. We are planning to sign similar agreements with other super-high-value aggregator and meme accounts to build a portfolio, creating powerful synergies with our other major strategies. This is a tremendous first step. Joseph Yomtoubian, who launched TheTinderBlog in 2015, is a fountain of insight – truly one of the superstars of innovation in this space – and we are lucky to have him involved. As part of our continued strategy, we will search for similar agreements in multiple verticals including, but not limited to, "foodie" accounts, travel accounts, news accounts, and hobby accounts. We believe that this strategy will have an accretive effect, giving us further digital reach and helping us build a true media conglomerate in the social media space."

TheTinderBlog boasts over 4.2 million followers acquired over its six-year existence, as well as a seven-figure annual net income built on nearly one billion web impressions per month. TheTinderBlog has also attracted major advertisers, including McDonald’s, Amazon Prime, Dunkin Donuts, Samsung, among others.

Clubhouse Media plans to add additional top-tier aggregator accounts in the months ahead. Management believes these accounts represent an opportunity for long-tail appeal with robust engagement and significant long-term business potential.

“We believe Warner Music Group’s move to acquire IMGN Media in 2020 for $85 million represents the only real benchmark for this strategy,” added Young. “That deal centered around the Daquan account, which had approximately 6.7 million followers and about 3 billion impressions per month at the time of the acquisition. TheTinderBlog is a comparable asset. We will continue to build a portfolio of similar assets to drive recurring revenues and important synergies within our larger vision.”

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Clubhouse Media and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clubhouse Media’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Clubhouse Media’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

