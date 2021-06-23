Global Copper Sulphate Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Sulphate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Copper sulphate or cupric sulphate (CuSO4) is a salt of copper which exists in varying amounts of hydration. Most commonly, it is found as bright blue or green coloured crystals, called pentahydrate (CuSO4.5H2O). Copper sulphate has wide range of applications and has been used since ages for manufacturing a variety of products ranging from fungicides to paints. According to this report the global copper sulphate market is currently being driven by a continuously increasing global population and an ever-growing demand for food.

The market reached a volume of 406.8 Kilo Tons in 2020 and is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a comprehensive insight of the industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight to the manufacturing process of copper sulphate covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the chemical reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has segmented the global copper sulphate market on the basis of its end-uses. Copper sulphate finds wide ranging applications encompassing a number of industries such as farming, animal husbandry, healthcare, industrial, etc. One of the biggest market for copper sulphate is the agricultural sector where it is employed majorly in fungicides, herbicides, fertilizers, etc. followed by the animal husbandry sector. In the healthcare sector, it is used in sterilizers and disinfectants. Other sectors include the adhesives, building, chemical, textiles industries, etc. where it is used to manufacture products like insecticides, wood preservatives and paints.



The report has also segmented the global copper sulphate market according to its key regions and finds that the Asia-Pacific region represents its biggest consumer. Influenced by the presence of large agricultural and animal husbandry industries, this region accounts for the majority of the total global consumption. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. Based on the analysis of the global import and export data, the report finds that the United States represents the largest importer of copper sulphate accounting for around one fifth of the total global import volumes. The United States was followed by Australia, Indonesia, Canada and Germany. The Russia is the world's largest exporter of copper sulphate accounting for around one fifth of the total global exports. The other major exporting countries were Mexico, Turkey, China and South Africa.



