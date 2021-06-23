Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market to Reach US$495.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Foods and Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817649/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$495.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.7% CAGR to reach US$192.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Meat, Fish & Poultry segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.3% share of the global Organic Foods & Beverages market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Organic Foods & Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$86.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$86.1 Billion by the year 2027.



- Dairy Products Segment Corners a 14.1% Share in 2020



- In the global Dairy Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$50.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)



Albertsons Companies, Inc

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc

Arla Foods, Inc.

Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd

Cargill, Inc.

ConAgra Brand, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods

Newman’s Own, Inc.

Organic Valley

The Hershey Company

The J. M. Smucker Co.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health

and Wellness Products

Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods

What is Organic?

An Introduction to Organic Foods and Beverages

An Introduction to Organic Foods and Beverages

Organic Foods & Beverages: Overview of Supply Chain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Health Concerns and Shift Towards Natural Products Spur

Demand for Organic Foods & Beverages

Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label

Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects

Emphasis on Sustainability & Transparency: Opportunity for

Organics

Convenience: A Crucible of Success

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Compels Consumers to

Change Dietary Habits, Fueling Demand for Organic Foods &

Beverages

EXHIBIT 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 2: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 3: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

Consistent Rise in Organic Farmland Area to Boost Organics

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares

for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Organic Farmland as % of Total Agricultural Land by

Region: 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Global Organic Agricultural Land by Region (in %)

for 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Top Countries in Global Organic Agricultural Market

Ranked by Area Under Organic Agriculture (in Million Hectares

): 2018

EXHIBIT 8: Top Countries in Organic Farmland Market: Ranked by

% of Total Agricultural Land for 2018

Advantages of Organic Farming

Organic Beverages Market Poised for High Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Organic Dairy Market by Product Type (in %)

for 2020E

Healthy Snacking Trend Boosts Demand for Organic Snack Foods

Organic Juices Find Favor Among Consumers

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Organic Ingredients

Promise Growth

More Natural, Organic and Functional Versions to Drive Energy

Drinks Growth

Organic Functional Foods: Crossover of Organics and Functional

Foods Grow in Popularity

Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity

Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market

Millennials Inclination towards Health & Wellness Drives Growth

of Organic Foods and Drinks Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Select Countries: 2019

Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Organic Foods &

Beverages Market

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges in Maintaining Organic Food Supply Chains

Fake and Non-Organic Products with Organic Claims Present

Challenges

Distribution Channels for Organic Foods & Beverages: A Review



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &

Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Meat, Fish &

Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Meat, Fish & Poultry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Meat, Fish & Poultry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dairy Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dairy Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Frozen &

Processed Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Frozen & Processed Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Frozen & Processed

Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet

Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health & Wellness in the US

to Benefit Market

Organics Foods & Beverages: Industry Overview

Organics in the US: A Historical Evolution

Growing Appetite for Organic Food Among Americans

EXHIBIT 17: Organic Foods as % of Total Food Sales in the US

for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020E

Product Innovations in Organic Foods to Boost Market Prospects

Organic Dairy Market in the US: Healthier Living Boosts Demand

EXHIBIT 18: US Organic Dairy Market by Product Segment (in %)

for 2020E

Non-Dairy Organic Beverages Find Preference

EXHIBIT 19: US Organic Beverage Market by Product (in %) for 2020E

Organic Fresh Produce and Prepared Foods: Major Categories of

Growth

Organic Cereals: Health Benefits Boost Market

Organic Prepared Foods Poised for High Growth

Organic Baby Food: A Rapidly Growing Category

Rising Prominence of Organic Meat & Poultry

Organic Beer emerges as a Potential Growth Opportunity

Organic Fruit & Beverage Juices Emerge as a Popular Consumer

Choice

Demand for Healthier Snack Variants Drives Trend Towards

Organic Variants

Organic Soy Products Gain Momentum

Addition of Functional Attributes to Organic Foods, a Growing

Phenomenon

Expanding Organic Product Categories Presents Supply Challenges

National Standards for Organic Products Boost Growth

Premium Pricing of Organic Foods: A Key Challenge

Regulatory Landscape

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages

by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy

Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Organics in Canada: Industry Evolution & Structure

Regulatory Environment

Market Analytics

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods

and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Japan: A Promising Market for Health & Wellness Foods

EXHIBIT 20: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050

Market Analytics

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages

by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy

Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Heightened Health Awareness Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic to Fuel

Organic Foods & Beverages Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 21: Chinese Organic Milk Market Breakdown of Retail

Sales (in %) by Leading Players: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages

by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy

Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Europe: An Overview

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Grow in Popularity

Market Analytics

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods

and Beverages by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods

and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Organics in France: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods

and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods

and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages

by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy

Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Organic Foods and Beverages by

Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy

Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic

Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat,

Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,

Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods

and Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

INDIA

Organics in India: An Overview

EXHIBIT 22: Organic Crop Production in India: Farm/Cultivated

Area (in MT) for MY2018-19

EXHIBIT 23: Indian Organic Production by Top States (in MT) for

MY2018-19

Organic Foods & Beverages Sales Ride the Wave of Health Awareness

Competition

EXHIBIT 24: Indian Organic Foods & Beverages Market by Leading

Players (in %): 2020E

Market Analytics

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Organic

Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat,

Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,

Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods

and Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Organic

Foods and Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat,

Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods,

Beverages and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Organic Foods and

Beverages by Segment - Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish &

Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Organic Foods

and Beverages by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products,

Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

