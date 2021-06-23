SpineCraft and WishBone Medical Enter Distribution Agreement to Increase Access to Comprehensive Spine Deformity System for Pediatric Orthopedic Market

WESTMONT, Ill. and WARSAW, Ind., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpineCraft, LLC, a U.S. medical device company focused on spine deformity and complex spine disorders, and WishBone Medical, Inc., a leader in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, today announced a long-term distribution agreement pursuant to which WishBone will distribute SpineCraft’s ASTRA Spine Deformity System in several U.S. markets—with focus on the pediatric spine deformity segment. The comprehensive product system addresses a broad range of complex spinal pathologies with a low-profile design that allows surgeons to maximize bone graft. The system’s custom deformity-correction instruments are designed to shorten surgery time while enabling more controlled correction of spinal deformities.



Effective immediately, the agreement enables WishBone to distribute the ASTRA Spine Deformity System in numerous U.S. markets, where it has exclusive distribution rights to the pediatric orthopedic deformity space.

“We are proud to announce a new partnership with SpineCraft which accelerates our entry into the pediatric and adolescent spinal deformity correction market segment,” says Jodie Heggelund, Global President of Spine & Biologics, WishBone Medical. “The ASTRA Spine System increases surgeon choice and flexibility to manage various complex spinal pathologies and offers a comprehensive implant and purpose-built instrument accompaniment. WishBone is now positioned to deliver on our commitment to meet the complex needs of pediatric surgeons and patients alike.”

“This partnership signals the start of a new era for our company,” adds Nick Deeter, Founder & CEO, WishBone Medical. “Per our vision, we aim to cover all pediatric indications in orthopedics and spine. While the ASTRA Spine System will bring significant incremental revenue, we are most excited about the expedited pathway that this creates to delivering sterile packed spine deformity solutions in the future.”

“Pediatric spine deformity is one of the most important and impactful areas of spine. The WishBone team has a unique passion, expertise and commitment to the betterment of children suffering from orthopedic abnormalities, making them an ideal distribution partner for SpineCraft,” says Jim Skinner, VP of Marketing and U.S. Sales, SpineCraft.

“This partnership with WishBone Medical allows us to significantly increase our U.S. sales footprint in the pediatric spine deformity segment with a distribution partner who possesses strong knowledge of the pediatric orthopedic market and working relationships with U.S. pediatric institutions," says Wagdy Asaad, MD, President & CEO, SpineCraft. “Working with WishBone will enable SpineCraft to drive wider adoption of the ASTRA Spine System platform and to significantly grow pediatric surgeons’ user base.”

SpineCraft has continually expanded the state-of-the-art ASTRA platform since its market release in 2016. The system offers powerful correction capabilities with remarkable intraoperative flexibility. To date, it has been used in over 3,000 spine surgeries in the U.S. and internationally.

About SpineCraft

Founded in 2004, SpineCraft is a leading medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing outcome-driven surgery systems that provide comprehensive spine care for patients with spine deformities, complex spine problems, degenerative spine conditions and spine trauma. SpineCraft is headquartered in Westmont, Illinois with distribution channels in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.spinecraft.com or contact Jim Skinner, VP of Marketing & U.S. Sales, at +1 630-920-7300.

About WishBone Medical

WishBone Medical is a global pediatric orthopedic company committed to providing anatomically appropriate implants and instruments in single-use, sterile packed procedure kits that are designed to prevent infection, reduce overall costs for customers and achieve the best outcomes for children everywhere. The WishBone Medical Family of Companies offers a comprehensive “head-to-toe” product portfolio of innovative systems with operations in Warsaw, IN; Istanbul, and Singapore. For further information, visit www.WishBoneMedical.com or contact Kaitlyn Hughes, Director of Marketing & Communications, at +1-574-306-4006.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9cee627-7c3b-4cf5-85dd-9823af0a719e