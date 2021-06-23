Reading Plus to Present on Connection Between Reading and Social-Emotional Learning at 2021 ASCD Annual Conference

WINOOSKI, Vt., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced its Chief Research Officer Janine Walker Caffrey will present the session “Unlock the Power of Reading: Help Your Students Use Reading to Increase Empowerment and Connections” at the virtual 2021 ASCD Annual Conference. The 50-minute presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 23 at 11:10 a.m. ET.



"More than ever before, educators must support students' social-emotional learning and academic growth,” said Walker Caffrey. “Reading can be a powerful tool for both. With a little bit of intentionality, we can use reading activities to help our students improve social-emotional competencies and accelerate learning gains. This will be critical as we move back into full-time, in-person learning this summer and fall."

The presentation will cover:

Addressing the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students

Strategies and tips for using the power of reading to build confidence, empower students in their learning, and develop strong connections within the school community

Ways to leverage Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) SEL competencies in reading



Used in more than 7,800 schools, Reading Plus improves reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. It is an adaptive literacy tool designed to support teachers with differentiated instruction for all students, including Tiers 1-3 and multilingual learners. Reading Plus develops comprehension, fluency, stamina, vocabulary, and motivation to read. In 2020, Reading Plus doubled its content library to over 2,500 engaging and diverse selections, to provide students with meaningful representation and culturally responsive texts as they grow into global, lifelong learners.

Attendees of the 2021 ASCD Annual Conference, which takes place June 23-25, are encouraged to visit the Reading Plus virtual booth to chat with a representative for more information and access helpful resources.

Founded as the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, ASCD empowers educators to achieve excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so that every child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged.

To learn more about Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .