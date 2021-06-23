Global Digital Cameras Market to Shrink to 1.2 Million Units by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817579/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to shrink to 1.2 Million Units by the year 2026, displaying negative CAGR of -28.7% over the analysis period. Built-in cameras, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record -32.6% CAGR and shrink to 226.5 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interchangeable cameras segment is readjusted to a revised -26.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.1 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Dwindle to 218.7 Thousand Units by 2026



- The Digital Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.1 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to witness erosion in sales to 218.7 Thousand Units by the year 2026 trailing a negative CAGR of -26.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -31.4% and -28.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to decline at approximately -30.4% CAGR.



Built-in Camera Segment to Further Shrink to 379.6 Thousand Units by 2026



- Global market for Built-in Camera segment is estimated at 3.6 Million Units in 2020, and is projected to shrink to 379.6 Thousand Units by 2026 reflecting a negative CAGR of -32.6% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for the Built-in Camera segment, accounting for 31.6% of the global sales in 2020. Africa is poised to register a decline of -26.1% over the analysis period, to shrink to 4.7 Thousand Units by 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)



Canon Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Group

Sony Corporation

The Ricoh Company, Ltd.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

COVID-19 Exacerbates Decline in Digital Camera Sales

EXHIBIT 3: Global Shipments of DSC in Million Units: Jan-Oct 2020

DIGITAL CAMERAS: A PRELUDE

Evolution of Digital Cameras

Digital Cameras Vs Conventional Cameras

Types of Digital Cameras

Mirrorless Digital Cameras

Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera (DSLR)

Point-And-Shoot Cameras

DSLT cameras

Bridge (Superzoom) Cameras

Line-scan cameras

Regional Market Overview

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Digital

Cameras by Sales Volume: 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of

Interchangeable Lens Cameras by Sales Volume: 2019

Player Review

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Moves Beyond 6K

Mirror Less Cameras Gain an Edge over DSLRs

EXHIBIT 6: Global Interchangeable Lens Camera Market:

Percentage Share Breakdown by SLR and Mirrorless (2012 Vs 2015

Vs 2020)

Consumer Buying Pattern Influences Sales

EXHIBIT 7: Key Factors Contributing to Consumer Purchase of

Digital Cameras

Rising Demand for High Resolution Digital Cameras

Smartphones Weil Negative Impact on Digital Cameras

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 9: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Rise in Interest in Point and Shoot Cameras

Companies Come Out with Pocketable Size Cameras

Developments in Pro-Level Digital-Cinema Camera

Rise in Demand for Full-Frame Cameras

Development of Distinct Lenses

EXHIBIT 10: Global Interchangeable Camera Lens Market by Type:

2015 and 2020

Manufacturers Focus on Adding Advanced Capabilities to Cameras

Camera Apps Support Growth

Virtual reality Gives Boost to 360-degree Cameras

Manufacturers Leverage Enhanced and Innovative Software

High Speed Cameras Gain Ground

Novel Features Sustain Growth

Select Available Models with High-End Features

Improved Quality of Image with Other Ways than Megapixels

Video with 4K Resolution Up Demand

Manufacturers Unveil Digital Cameras with Interchanging Lenses

Computational Techniques and Artificial Intelligence in

Photography

A Peek into the Major Customer Groups

Home Consumption Still Holds Potential

Factors Hindering Growth in Digital Camera Market



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 21

