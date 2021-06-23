Global Airlines Market to Reach $744 Billion by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airlines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817569/?utm_source=GNW
The cancellation of flights is wielding an adverse impact on the global airline industry. The industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdowns, travel bans and other restrictions, which have significantly impacted the business travel industry. The aerospace industry is anticipated to remain soft despite attempts to re-open the borders & economy. Airlines are unlikely to touch the pre-crisis levels in terms of passenger traffic and overall revenues. Due to imposition of restrictions on air travel, several airlines limited their flight schedules, adversely affecting the revenue of both airline companies and airports. In order to reduce losses, airlines resorted to cost cutting measures such as flight cancellations and relocation of aircraft to places with low parking charges. However, airports which have to necessarily maintain their fixed assets have seen drastic fall in revenue from other sources such as restaurants and airport shopping due to low footfall.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airlines estimated at US$332.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$744 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Passenger Airlines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$587.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Freight Airlines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Airlines market.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $79.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $142.8 Billion by 2026
- The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.79% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$142.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
- Growth in the post COVID-19 period will be led by connectivity, aircraft automation, global affluence, immersive worlds, jet propulsion advancement, fluid formats, new energy aircraft, healthy habitats, and hyper-personalization with emphasis on future of flying. In the future, passengers are expected to tailor their experience to the needs that are more specific. The customers will be prioritizing the space requirements, entertainment, and service over buying a first or business class ticket. There will be a need to package the consumer experience differently and make significant changes to the prevailing system. Smart cabin components with integrated sensors are expected to play a decisive role in revamping the way passengers interact with environment. A receptive and responsible cabin adapts to the dynamic passenger`s expectations related to comfort, ambiance, intelligent seats, and activity areas. There will be continued use of technology to understand consumer behavior and preferences and implement customizations onboard in a seamless fashion. There will be the reemergence of supersonic civilian transportation led by exponential surge in the public & private investments in novel supersonic technologies along with an increase in the size of the space propulsion market.
Freight Sector to Reach $170.6 Billion by 2026
- Cargo transport service is divided into three types depending upon the freight characteristics, express cargo, mail cargo, and other cargo. Express cargo service is utilized by consumers for transporting perishable and time sensitive goods and documents. Emergency supplies are transported utilizing this service. Mail cargo, as the name suggests is used for shipping mails. All the other types of cargo are shipped as other cargo. Just-in-time delivery remains the key factor for the success of global air cargo industry. Global Freight Sector segment is estimated at US$113.6 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$170.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Freight segment, accounting for 24.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$26.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 368 Featured)
- Air France-KLM S.A.
- American Airlines Group Inc.
- Ana Holdings Inc.
- British Airways Plc
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Hainan Airlines Co., Ltd.
- Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
- Qantas Airways Limited
- Ryanair DAC
- Singapore Airlines
- Southwest Airlines Co.
- Thai Airways International PCL
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
- WestJet Airlines Ltd.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial
Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
EXHIBIT 2: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep
People from Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
A Severely Battered Global Aviation Industry Struggles to Revive
EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of
Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for
the Months May 2020 through August 2020
Airlines: A Prelude
Passenger Transport Sector
Cargo Transport
Industry Structure
Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview
Airlines` Revenue Stream
Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook
Antiquated Rules that Hampers Air Industry
EXHIBIT 6: World Airlines Market by Sector (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger, and Freight
Advancements in Air Travel
Boom in Aviation Biofuels
Geographic Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Airlines Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Airlines Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, and Japan
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity
EXHIBIT 9: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$
Billion) for the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of Airline Bankruptcies for the Years
2015, 2018, 2020 (1H)
Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present
Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:
Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
EXHIBIT 12: Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled
Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E
Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future
Growth in the Market
EXHIBIT 13: Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced
Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019
EXHIBIT 14: Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share
(in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019
Pent Up Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen
When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic
EXHIBIT 15: Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of
Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them
Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of
the Pandemic in April 2020
EXHIBIT 16: Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025, 2027
Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing
Services
Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO
EXHIBIT 17: Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for
Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures: Global Low Cost
Airlines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 &
2025
Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services
EXHIBIT 18: Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet:
(in Years): (2020 & 2030)
EXHIBIT 19: Average Age of Select Airlines Around the World
(in Years): 2019
Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO
Logistics Market
EXHIBIT 20: Global Number of Aircraft Accidents per Million
Departures (2010-2019)
EXHIBIT 21: Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial Flights
(2010-2019)
Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business
Climate
EXHIBIT 22: Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears
the Brunt of the Pandemic: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs
2020 Growth (In %)
Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft
EXHIBIT 23: Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029
Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector
Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the
Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Airlines by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Passenger by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Freight by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Freight by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Pandemic Curtails Momentum in Airlines Market
EXHIBIT 24: Commercial Aircraft Fleet in North America by Type
(2017 & 2037)
Harsh Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aviation Industry Impacts
MRO Market
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
COVID-19 Impacts Market Outlook
Air Freight Forwarding Market Remains in State of Flux
Affecting the MRO Logistics Industry
Market Analytics
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on European Commercial Airlines Industry
EXHIBIT 25: Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe:
Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038
Aging Aircraft Fleet Offers Opportunities to MRO Services Market
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Airlines by Sector - Passenger
and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airlines
by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Anticipated Long Term Boom in Commercial Aviation Sector to
Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 26: World Freight Traffic Routes: Top Routes Ranked by
Annual Air Cargo Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038
Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Airlines
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Airlines
by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines
by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Airlines
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Airlines
by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Airlines by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Airlines
by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by
Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger
and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines
by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by
Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -
Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and
Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 368
