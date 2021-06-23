Global Airlines Market to Reach $744 Billion by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airlines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817569/?utm_source=GNW

The cancellation of flights is wielding an adverse impact on the global airline industry. The industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdowns, travel bans and other restrictions, which have significantly impacted the business travel industry. The aerospace industry is anticipated to remain soft despite attempts to re-open the borders & economy. Airlines are unlikely to touch the pre-crisis levels in terms of passenger traffic and overall revenues. Due to imposition of restrictions on air travel, several airlines limited their flight schedules, adversely affecting the revenue of both airline companies and airports. In order to reduce losses, airlines resorted to cost cutting measures such as flight cancellations and relocation of aircraft to places with low parking charges. However, airports which have to necessarily maintain their fixed assets have seen drastic fall in revenue from other sources such as restaurants and airport shopping due to low footfall.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Airlines estimated at US$332.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$744 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Passenger Airlines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$587.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Freight Airlines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Airlines market.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $79.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $142.8 Billion by 2026



- The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.79% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$142.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$148 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



- Growth in the post COVID-19 period will be led by connectivity, aircraft automation, global affluence, immersive worlds, jet propulsion advancement, fluid formats, new energy aircraft, healthy habitats, and hyper-personalization with emphasis on future of flying. In the future, passengers are expected to tailor their experience to the needs that are more specific. The customers will be prioritizing the space requirements, entertainment, and service over buying a first or business class ticket. There will be a need to package the consumer experience differently and make significant changes to the prevailing system. Smart cabin components with integrated sensors are expected to play a decisive role in revamping the way passengers interact with environment. A receptive and responsible cabin adapts to the dynamic passenger`s expectations related to comfort, ambiance, intelligent seats, and activity areas. There will be continued use of technology to understand consumer behavior and preferences and implement customizations onboard in a seamless fashion. There will be the reemergence of supersonic civilian transportation led by exponential surge in the public & private investments in novel supersonic technologies along with an increase in the size of the space propulsion market.



Freight Sector to Reach $170.6 Billion by 2026



- Cargo transport service is divided into three types depending upon the freight characteristics, express cargo, mail cargo, and other cargo. Express cargo service is utilized by consumers for transporting perishable and time sensitive goods and documents. Emergency supplies are transported utilizing this service. Mail cargo, as the name suggests is used for shipping mails. All the other types of cargo are shipped as other cargo. Just-in-time delivery remains the key factor for the success of global air cargo industry. Global Freight Sector segment is estimated at US$113.6 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$170.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Freight segment, accounting for 24.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.8% over the analysis period, to reach US$26.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 368 Featured)



Air France-KLM S.A.

American Airlines Group Inc.

Ana Holdings Inc.

British Airways Plc

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Hainan Airlines Co., Ltd.

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Qantas Airways Limited

Ryanair DAC

Singapore Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co.

Thai Airways International PCL

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

WestJet Airlines Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817569/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial

Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

EXHIBIT 2: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Even if the Pandemic Ends, the Economy Can Keep

People from Flying: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

A Severely Battered Global Aviation Industry Struggles to Revive

EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of

Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for

the Months May 2020 through August 2020

Airlines: A Prelude

Passenger Transport Sector

Cargo Transport

Industry Structure

Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview

Airlines` Revenue Stream

Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook

Antiquated Rules that Hampers Air Industry

EXHIBIT 6: World Airlines Market by Sector (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger, and Freight

Advancements in Air Travel

Boom in Aviation Biofuels

Geographic Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Airlines Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Airlines Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity

EXHIBIT 9: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$

Billion) for the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of Airline Bankruptcies for the Years

2015, 2018, 2020 (1H)

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present

Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

EXHIBIT 12: Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled

Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future

Growth in the Market

EXHIBIT 13: Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced

Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

EXHIBIT 14: Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share

(in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019

Pent Up Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen

When Grounded Flights Take to the Skies Post Pandemic

EXHIBIT 15: Embattled Airlines Worldwide Park Thousands of

Airplanes Creating an Unprecedented Challenge for Keeping Them

Airworthy: Global Number of Jet Planes Parked at the Peak of

the Pandemic in April 2020

EXHIBIT 16: Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing

Services

Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO

EXHIBIT 17: Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for

Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures: Global Low Cost

Airlines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 &

2025

Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services

EXHIBIT 18: Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet:

(in Years): (2020 & 2030)

EXHIBIT 19: Average Age of Select Airlines Around the World

(in Years): 2019

Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO

Logistics Market

EXHIBIT 20: Global Number of Aircraft Accidents per Million

Departures (2010-2019)

EXHIBIT 21: Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial Flights

(2010-2019)

Declines in Air Cargo Worsens an Already Punishing Business

Climate

EXHIBIT 22: Logistics Similar to Passenger Travel Also Bears

the Brunt of the Pandemic: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs

2020 Growth (In %)

Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft

EXHIBIT 23: Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029

Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the

Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Airlines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Passenger by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Freight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Freight by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

COVID-19 Pandemic Curtails Momentum in Airlines Market

EXHIBIT 24: Commercial Aircraft Fleet in North America by Type

(2017 & 2037)

Harsh Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aviation Industry Impacts

MRO Market

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

COVID-19 Impacts Market Outlook

Air Freight Forwarding Market Remains in State of Flux

Affecting the MRO Logistics Industry

Market Analytics

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on European Commercial Airlines Industry

EXHIBIT 25: Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe:

Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038

Aging Aircraft Fleet Offers Opportunities to MRO Services Market

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Airlines by Sector - Passenger

and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Airlines

by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Anticipated Long Term Boom in Commercial Aviation Sector to

Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 26: World Freight Traffic Routes: Top Routes Ranked by

Annual Air Cargo Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038

Market Analytics

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Airlines

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Airlines

by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Airlines

by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Airlines

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Airlines

by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Airlines by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Airlines

by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by

Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Airlines by Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Airlines

by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger and Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Airlines by

Sector - Passenger and Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Airlines by Sector -

Passenger and Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Airlines by Sector -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger and

Freight for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 368

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817569/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________