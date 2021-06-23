Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach US$14.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800064/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.2% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 19.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis

Management

Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future

for the Telecom Sector

COVID-19 Storm Decelerates Progress Related to Virtual Evolved

Packet Cores

An Introduction to Virtual Evolved Packed Core (vEPC)

Networking Moves Beyond EPC to Virtual EPC in Grander Way for

Intriguing Benefits

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

EXHIBIT 1: Global Virtual Evolved Packed Core (vEPC) Market:

Competitor Share Breakdown (in %) for 2020E

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Virtualized EPC (vEPC): A Mobile Core Network Approach Enabling

Support for Rising Mobile Traffic

Significant Benefits of vEPC to Drive Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for High-Speed Data Services and Surging Data

Volumes on Mobile Devices to Bolster vEPC Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users

(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years

2015 through 2019

Rapid Growth of Mobile Network Data Traffic Gives Rise to

Demand for vEPC

EXHIBIT 3: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category Mobile Internet

Category Revenue Composition (in %)

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile

Network Traffic

EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per

Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Expanding 4G LTE Mobile Subscriber Base Bodes Well for vEPC Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

EXHIBIT 9: Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions

(in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 10: 4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for

2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 11: Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %)

for 2019 and 2025

vEPC Solutions Enable MNOs to Benefit from Emerging

Opportunities in the IoT Space

EXHIBIT 12: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Virtual EPC to Facilitate Customized Slicing of 5G Network for

IoT Services

Need to Build 5G Ready Mobile Networks Turns Focus onto vEPC

EXHIBIT 13: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

NFV for Efficient 5G Rollouts and Operations

Potential for Commercial 5G Services & Private 4G/5G Services

to Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 14: Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum to Drive Future

Market Gains

Cloud Native and Service-based Architecture Augur Well for vEPC

Differentiated 4G Services via Network Slicing: Potential for

vEPC Market

Prominent Trends Shaping Overall Journey of Network Function

Virtualization

Deployment of NFV in Cloud-Native Containers

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Promises Opportunities for

vEPC Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Size (in US$

Thousand) by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

DPI & Virtual EPC: A Powerful Blend of Agility & Intelligence

for Network Monetization



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

