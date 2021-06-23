Arrcus Powers 5G Mobile, Edge, and Access Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company, today announced support for scalable, high-density 10G/25G/100G/400G routing platforms enabled with Segment Routing (SR)-MPLS and SRv6. With this, Arrcus delivers simple, scalable, and seamless networking solutions for 5G mobile, edge, and access networks by providing high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and carrier-grade reliability.



The emergence of 5G combined with Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) enables fast, low-latency network services to better serve customers, meet strict SLAs, and scale capacity, all at the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). Offering these new 5G-enabled services can only be done by transforming networking infrastructure from the access to the core to any cloud. Arrcus enables this end-to-end transformation by providing solutions that extend cloud compute resources to the edge of the network while utilizing 5G and edge computing to bring real-time applications to life.

The Arrcus solutions make this possible by:

Enabling simplified, application-engineered routing through an end-to-end EVPN control plane and SR-MPLS/SRv6 data plane

Providing standards-based APIs to interface with 3rd-party applications and services

Powering network slicing with end-to-end independent logical networks solving specific business use cases

Delivering ultra-fast convergence with carrier-grade resiliency across physical, virtual, and cloud form factors without compromising on system performance

Simplification of the network transport layer is key for success in the 5G-enabled world, where compute resources will be at the network edge, close to end-users, with services requiring scalable performance, high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and reliability. Segment routing allows 5G networks to differentiate the way they deliver applications with unmatched simplicity and scalability. In addition to this scalability, other benefits of segment routing include:

Agility and flexibility: no protocol overhead and reduced number of nodes that need to be configured, thereby minimizing resource utilization

Faster reroute (sub-50 millisecond): resiliency and improved path reliability with techniques such as TI-LFA (topology-independent loop-free alternate)

Traffic engineering: traffic steering by engineering multiple paths for each service across multiple network domains; enables building multi-service networks with improved network utilization (>80%)



With this announcement, Arrcus provides support for segment routing over a variety of data planes including MPLS (SR-MPLS) and IPv6 (SRv6) in its solutions and enhances the way the network is built in the backbone, the core, and the edge. Arrcus enables massive flexibility and scale of network services, providing any-to-any connectivity in a software-defined manner that is needed for today’s networking solutions.

“5G networks are fundamentally different than 4G networks as they are virtualized, software-driven, exploit cloud technologies, and are designed to support a converged heterogeneous environment. While the 5G era is ushering in limitless possibilities for communication service providers, they must re-imagine their networks based on high-performance routing, open standards, and white box hardware to meet their aggressive business objectives. Our solutions offer these capabilities, embody end-to-end segment routing to provide intelligent traffic management and routing differentiation, while uniquely delivering the speed and scale required to offer new services in a cost-effective manner,” said Devesh Garg, co-founder and CEO, Arrcus.

In addition, Arrcus is also announcing new additions to its router portfolio based on Broadcom’s StrataDNX™ Jericho2C (J2C) and Qumran2C (Q2C) routing silicon. These new platforms are ideal for carrier ethernet, core, 5G edge, and access router markets and enable a new generation of switch-router systems with high port density and subscriber scale.

Port configurations supported include:

64x25G + 8x100G (Q2C)

64x25G + 8x100G + 6x400G (J2C)

Leveraging the software extensibility of ArcOS, Arrcus will support Qumran2A (Q2A)-based platforms upon their availability, thereby delivering complete, end-to-end router-class solutions. Planned configurations include 24x25G + 2x100G + 2x400G.

Key features enabled on these platforms include:

800Gbps (Q2A), 2.4Tbps (Q2C), or 5Tbps (J2C) forwarding ASIC capacity

Channelized high-speed interfaces up to 400GE

Increased service scale for H-QoS traffic management

Support for IPv4/IPv6/MPLS/Segment Routing forwarding

Scalable, low power, high bandwidth HBM packet buffer memory, enabling zero packet loss in heavily congested networks

5G network slicing, including both hard and soft slicing

Visibility into HW resource utilization (ACLs, routes, etc.) to assist with traffic distribution

Comprehensive ArcOS feature support with in-built automation and real-time visibility

“Qumran2C and Jericho2C routing silicon address the full breadth of access, edge, and core network use cases in next-generation carrier networks, and we are pleased to see ArcOS support these chipsets to deliver end-to-end router-class solutions,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “Our combined product offering speeds up the delivery of new, innovative services while redefining the router economics of carrier networks by offering a cost-optimized, high-bandwidth, low-power, low-latency option for their router systems.”

“Service providers need an ultra-versatile, high-bandwidth networking solution that provides new levels of connectivity, speed, and user scale. We are excited about Arrcus’s support of segment routing (SR-MPLS/SRv6) on our industry-leading Qumran2C/Jericho2C-based platforms as, together, we drive a new wave of best-in-class, carrier-grade, cost-effective solutions for carrier networks of the 5G era and beyond,” said Vincent Ho, CEO, UfiSpace.

In the era of 5G and edge computing, there is a need for a simple, seamless software-defined fabric that can effectively scale. Arrcus’s support for the new edge routing platforms combined with network slicing and segment routing uniquely provides the foundational support for enabling superior end-user experiences.

Availability

The Arrcus platforms based on Q2C/J2C with segment routing (SR)-MPLS and SRv6 support are immediately available for evaluation with the general availability planned for Q3’21 (Q2C) and Q4’21 (J2C).

