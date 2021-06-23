Former Munich Re Digital Partners CEO Joins Insurtech Cover Genius to Accelerate Growth in US and Latin America

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius , the embedded insurance company that protects the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies, has named Dave Brune President for the Americas, as it continues its rapid growth in the US, Canada and Latin American markets. Brune brings more than 30 years of P&C insurance experience to the role, where he will oversee strategic partnerships, finance and corporate development.



Most recently, Brune founded and served as the President and CEO of Digital Partners North America, a Munich Re company.

“Having recently added dozens of technology leaders to our network of global partners who use our XCover distribution platform, hiring Dave is a natural next step for our US and regional arm, which has been growing exponentially,” said Angus McDonald, Cover Genius CEO and Co-founder. “As founder of the highly regarded Digital Partners unit of Munich Re, which launched dozens of global partnerships in multiple lines of insurance, Dave’s leadership and experience at one of the industry’s most successful corporate venture funds will be an asset in helping Cover Genius reach its mission to protect all the customers of the world’s largest digital companies.”

Before joining Munich Re, Dave headed product management teams at Prudential Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Great American Insurance Company and American Modern Insurance Group. Dave earned his MBA from the University of Notre Dame, Indiana.

“While a recent report revealed that traditional insurers fail to meet demands for coverage across a wide-range of categories, insurtechs like Cover Genius help the largest brands in the world bridge that gap with tailored protection offerings, based on real-time data, within their ecosystems,” said Brune. “I’m excited to make the leap from the insurance space to work for a global insurtech leader like Cover Genius who is destined to reshape the future of insurance distribution by meeting customers where they are at with seamless services, like embedded insurance, integrated with their online activities.”

Cover Genius recently added a significant number of global brands to its network of global partners including retailers such as eBay , Wayfair and South East Asian giant, Shopee ; leading travel brands, like Skyscanner ; global companies within fintech, payments, logistics, auto, mobility, SaaS and property including Intuit QuickBooks, Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline, Kayak and Booking.com, Descartes ShipRush and Automatrix.

Cover Genius is the embedded insurance company that protects the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, Intuit, eBay , Skyscanner , Wayfair , Descartes ShipRush , Tile and SE Asia’s largest company, Shopee . Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies through its award-winning technologies that include XCover , a global distribution platform for any line of insurance or warranty, and XClaim , an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally.

Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by its ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries & all 50 US States.

