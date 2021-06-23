Wellteq Strengthens Collaboration With Garmin to Counter New COVID Surges in the Asia Pacific Region

Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has strengthened its collaboration with Garmin® to offer new enterprise wellness solutions in the Asia Pacific region in response to recent COVID-19 surges.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce the Company has strengthened its collaboration with Garmin®, a leading global provider of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and digital health solutions, to offer new enterprise wellness solutions in the Asia Pacific region in response to recent COVID-19 surges. Wellteq’s new digital platform focuses on key health indicators to help improve overall wellbeing and increase resistance to COVID-19 with flat-fee, quick-to-launch solutions that include discounted Garmin wearables, free access for adult family members, and availability in multiple languages.

“Wellteq's digital wellness app, integrated with biometric data from Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers, helps users identify and improve key health indicators that could lead to increased virus resistance. Through a variety of habit-building programs and personalised health and wellness goals, users improve their general physical and mental wellbeing,” said Olly Bridge, Chief Growth Officer of Wellteq.

Wellteq's analytics can help identify relationships between quantifiable biometrics such as Body Mass Index and sleeping patterns that may indicate greater risks associated with contracting COVID-19. Available exclusively on Garmin smartwatches1, Wellteq’s app integrates stress scores, a metric based on heart rate variability, for real time in-app monitoring.

“Garmin is proud to work with Wellteq to offer this valuable resource for companies as they navigate challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karthik Jayaseelan, sales manager for Garmin India. “Wellteq’s leading-edge wellness platform leverages sensor data and analytics from Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers to create a personalized engagement solution that can help people stay healthy and take care of themselves, which is essential at this time.”

Family Members Included for Free for First Time

Unique to this collaboration, Wellteq will be extending the solution for free to adult family members of employees, as many continue to work from the family home. The complimentary offer provides broader coverage and wellness benefits to the entire family to promote healthy living and safe physical activity within restrictive environments as many countries go back into or remain in various states of lockdowns.

“Wellteq is proud to extend the impact that we can have with our world-class digital health platform by offering it to spouses for free,” Mr. Bridge stated. “The research is clear that the actions and behaviours of our loved ones has a dramatic impact on our own health behaviours, so allowing spouses to share the experience and feel the benefit of our wellness programs is extremely powerful. During difficult times, such as those that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it, it is imperative that we support and nudge people to make the right health choices to help maintain their resilience. I can’t think of a better company than Garmin to help us with this mission.”

The latest Wellteq wellness solution also provides health analytics for HR professionals and senior business leaders across India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Philippines, including:

a flat-fee, quick-to-launch solution that includes a discounted Garmin wearable and baseline analytics dashboard for company-wide support and cohort risk evaluation.





an unrivalled mobile-first app offered in 13 regional languages.





a digital wellness solution that also offers offline solutions as part of Wellteq’s extensive global network of partners in fitness, nutrition and physical activity to help keep employees physically active.

1 Garmin wearables are not designed or intended to monitor or diagnose diseases or other conditions.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, visit garmin.com/health , email media.relations@garmin.com , or connect with us at linkedin.com/garmin , twitter.com/garminnews , instagram.com/garminwellness or facebook.com/garmin .

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model, Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers: employers and insurance companies. Wellteq has secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners, like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

