Brand Response Agency Koeppel Direct Relaunches as Media Culture, Strikes Strategic Balance Between Automation and Human Insight

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand response agency Koeppel Direct has relaunched as Media Culture, a move that reflects the agency’s deep roots in brand response marketing and its evolution into a global, multi-platform performance marketing firm.



A pioneer in direct response TV advertising, Media Culture has existed at the forefront of change in the performance marketing industry over the last 26 years. Today, it is a full-service performance marketing agency that offers a one-stop solution for omnichannel response advertising including creative and strategy, media planning and buying, and campaign analytics and optimization services. The agency plans and buys all forms of response driven media — including linear and streaming video and audio, paid search, paid social, programmatic, and more.

Media Culture’s rebranding delivers on the vision of the company’s CEO, Christena Garduno, who acquired Koeppel Direct in December 2019. A media industry veteran, Garduno helped found Koeppel Direct over two decades ago and was instrumental in growing the agency while serving in various senior leadership roles. She is now guiding the company’s transformation into a global agency as CEO.

“The world of media and brand response marketing has changed dramatically over the past decade and continues to evolve at an accelerating rate — it’s faster, more data driven, and more multifaceted than ever before,” said Garduno. “Our new name reflects our differentiation in the marketplace. Our speed and strategic insights are fueled by our deep roots in media and our commitment to cutting edge technology and processes. Simultaneously, we believe in making media personal and will always remain relationship driven.”

As the industry moves towards automation, Garduno sees an overreliance on machine-based algorithms: “We believe that by delivering a perfect balance between human insight and machine learning, we help our clients stay agile, anticipate market demands, and remain at the forefront of what’s next.”

As part of that personalized approach, Media Culture does not rely on third-party analytical tools, unlike many of its competitors. Instead, the agency has developed proprietary analytics tools to allow for maximum customization based on the needs of each individual client — upholding its promise of transparency and exceptional customer service. Media Culture’s data-driven campaigns have achieved exceptional outcomes for some of the biggest brands across various industries, such as TurboTax, Rubbermaid, and Match.com.

Media Culture is a global, multi-platform brand response agency that delivers nimble, bespoke omnichannel media campaigns to generate qualified leads and drive sales. Advertisers turn to Media Culture for a one-stop solution to omnichannel performance marketing, including creative and strategy, media planning and buying, and campaign analytics and optimization services for all forms of response driven media – including linear and streaming video and audio, paid search, paid social, programmatic, OOH, and print. The agency generates exceptional results for a wide range of products and services across various industries - such as financial services, automotive, online dating, and more.

