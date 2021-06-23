Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza Launches New ‘Kitchen Delite’ Store Design and Introduces New Primary Brand Logo

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza today announced the launch of two major rebranding initiatives: the new ‘Kitchen Delite’ store design—an open-kitchen concept that enhances the in-store experience for consumers and employees alike—and a new primary brand logo that complements the evolution of the brand’s identity.



This year marks Papa Murphy’s first introduction of a new store design since 2014 and the brand’s first logo update in more than a decade.

Kitchen Delite remodel

“Ensuring the retail environment at our stores conveys the brand’s equity and maintains relevancy is important for guest satisfaction and driving profitable sales,” said Victoria Tullett, Senior Vice President of Development and General Counsel at Papa Murphy’s International. “The ‘Kitchen Delite’ store remodel program is available for all stores nationwide, and we are so excited to showcase its many benefits. Our guests will love this forward-looking, safe and convenient design, which still allows them to experience all the sights and sounds of their fresh pizza being made on the makeline while they watch.”

‘Kitchen Delite’ is compatible with typical 1200-1500 square-foot tenant spaces and adaptable to free-standing buildings and drive-thrus. The design facilitates online ordering, third-party delivery, and other in-demand consumer food-access models.

“In order to be a brand that experiences transformational growth in the modern era, we must keep our brand ‘on the move,’ we must maintain the business we have, and the guest in-store experience must evolve,” Tullett said.

New brand logo

The new primary brand logo—plus related, secondary logo options—is Papa Murphy’s red, with alternate black and white options. It will be visible in the new ‘Kitchen Delite’ store remodels and in marketing and corporate messaging.

“Papa Murphy’s is a fun and innovative brand, with a focus on being family-friendly. The brand is evolving its positioning to match the family mindset of today, and this new logo complements this evolution, rooting our identity in unconventional approach to meals,” said Kim McBee, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing for Papa Murphy's.

The brand positioning adheres to this sentiment:

“Papa Murphy’s is the real deal: We believe raw creativity makes meals more exciting. We see limitless possibilities of real food and we believe in the joy that comes from creating something uniquely you. Because at the end of the day, we are passionate about making things. Making Meals, Making Friends, Making Memories.”

For more information and to find the Papa Murphy’s location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com, or connect online: facebook.com/papamurphyspizza, instagram.com/papamurphys, and twitter.com/papamurphys.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to “Change The Way You Pizza.” Papa Murphy’s exists to enrich the everyday with unconventional moments of happiness not only because our take 'n' bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients but by providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S.—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy’s offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy’s offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy’s app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

