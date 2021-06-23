Nexii partners with PEG Companies to deliver city-boosting hotel in record time

Vancouver / Unceded Homelands of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian green construction technology company, Nexii Building Solutions Inc. ( Nexii ), today announced that it has partnered with PEG Companies (PEG) to deliver the exterior building envelope for the long-awaited Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. The hotel is adjacent to the new Conference Centre, which will help to attract larger conventions with the addition of more hotel rooms in the downtown core. The 172-room hotel will be the first Marriott north of Greater Victoria on Vancouver Island.



The Marriott Courtyard hotel is also the first project where Nexii has partnered with PEG, one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate investment firms in North America. Nexii was selected by PEG due to its capability to fast-track the construction process while delivering high-quality products. Nexii’s innovative technology has accelerated PEG’s construction timeline by 8-10 weeks. The Nexii system will also significantly reduce the climate impact of the hotel’s construction and reduce on-site construction waste to near-zero.

Robert Schmidt, President of the Development Division at PEG, said: “The innovative Nexii system allowed PEG to be much more efficient while building our beautiful Courtyard by Marriott property in Nanaimo by providing a complete exterior system, pre-manufactured.

"Given the size of this project and its location on Vancouver Island, the cost and time to install a traditional exterior system was prohibitive. Nexii overcame that challenge and, even better than that, the product has increased the project’s thermal properties, which contributes to a more sustainable outcome.”

Nexii will produce the building envelope of the 9-storey hotel at their production facility in Squamish, British Columbia, with 140 unique structural panels. The high-performance green building products are precision manufactured in plants to client specifications using 3D software. This process means that Nexii panels are able to fit together like jigsaw pieces onsite to create an airtight building envelope, improving the building’s energy efficiency and significantly lowering energy costs for ongoing building operation. The panels are developed using Nexii’s proprietary material, Nexiite, a sustainable alternative to concrete, significantly reducing end-to-end carbon emissions.

Gregor Robertson, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at Nexii, added: “Buildings and construction are the number one source of climate pollution and municipal waste, but essential to our way of life. We need to ensure that all new construction is smart green construction to keep our planet healthy and livable.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with PEG on this project. At Nexii we are proud to form partnerships that solve construction challenges, accelerate timelines and reduce the environmental impacts of their buildings.”

In March 2021, Nexii announced that a new green manufacturing plant will be developed on the southern end of Vancouver Island creating more than 200 local, green jobs. Major Nexii clients include Starbucks and Popeyes. In December 2020, Nexii constructed a first-of-its-kind sustainably built Starbucks drive-thru store, and in May 2021, Nexii announced a partnership with Popeyes to deliver a new sustainable restaurant in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

About Nexii:

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. ( Nexii ) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market.

For more information, visit www.nexii.com , or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

About PEG Companies:

Boasting a robust $1.4 billion+ pipeline, PEG Companies is a vertically integrated full-service commercial real estate investment firm known for its unique approach to creating value. PEG’s mission remains constant: create opportunities through grit, ingenuity and expertise – providing the premier real estate experience. The PEG team offers considerable experience in project design and development, engineering, financing, city entitlements, tax incentives, construction management, marketing, and property management and offers a strategic combination of acquisition, rehabilitation, and development capabilities. PEG owns and manages more than 4,900 hospitality keys across the U.S. and Canada, with over 2,800 multifamily housing units and additional office, retail, and industrial space across the West. The firm sponsors multiple investment products on behalf of its investors and has produced net annualized returns of over 25% for the strategies it pursues.