Inspirata Renews Digital Pathology Partnership with Shared Health (Province of Manitoba)

Tampa, Florida, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital pathology and cancer informatics provider Inspirata announced today the extension of its multi-year partnership with Shared Health, a health organization operating in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

Under this extended partnership, Inspirata’s Digital Pathology Workflow solution, Dynamyx, will continue to be leveraged by Shared Health to streamline its pathology department’s workflow across five different locations. Including the previous years of partnership, this extension will mean a ten-year total deal between Inspirata and Shared Health.

“We’re excited to see digital pathology continue to rise in importance among our Canadian customers. Being committed to providing the best quality of care to its patient population, Shared Health is making an important step forward in digitizing the pathology workflow. The Inspirata team is proud to be assisting in that mission,” said Mark Lloyd, Founder and Executive Vice President of Inspirata.

“Manitoba has a growing population with complex needs. Investing in innovative diagnostic technology will help us ensure those needs are met,” said Petr Kresta, Chief Operating Officer, Diagnostic Services, Shared Health. “Shared Health is pleased to be able to support our care teams with continued access to the latest in digital pathology technology for the betterment of patients throughout Manitoba.”

About Shared Health

Shared Health brings together clinical experts from across the province to deliver a patient-centered, accessible, responsive health system that people can count on. Shared Health plans clinical and preventive services for delivery across the entire province, supported by centralized administrative functions that use human, capital, and financial resources in the best way possible. We work collaboratively with regional health authorities, service delivery organizations and communities to ensure the health care needs of Manitobans are met compassionately, effectively, and as close to home as possible.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

