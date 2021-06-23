Nabati Foods Partners with NFL Player Mario Addison’s Youth Football Camp

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is pleased to announce that it will be the lead sponsor of Mario Addison’s youth football camp. Addison is the defensive end for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills team.



Addison is hosting his 7th annual football camp in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. The Mario Addison Community Partnership Organization supports community outreach in the Birmingham area. The 650 kids, ages 8-18, who are participating in the camp will enjoy Nabati Foods’ plant-based burgers for lunch. The football skills and drills camp will be held on June 26th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

“Nabati Foods is proud to sponsor this wonderful annual initiative led by Mario Addison to benefit the people of Birmingham,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya. “Nabati Foods recently launched our plant-based meat and cheeze products in the U.S., and this is the perfect way for us to celebrate that launch. Our products are created with care to be nutritious, healthy, delicious, and sustainable options for people of all ages. We look forward to being a part of this fantastic program in Alabama.”

All Nabati Foods products are free of common allergens and are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

“The rise in popularity of plant-based diets is definitely fueled in large measure by the high volume of elite-level athletes recognizing the health and athletic performance benefits of alternative proteins,” Yehya said. “We’re confident that the young athletes will learn important football skills on the field, as well as an appreciation for healthy plant protein.”

“I am super excited to have Nabati sponsor and provide healthy plant-based lunches for the participating kids. I intentionally brought Nabati on board as I am a huge advocate for healthy food and wanted to show the kids that healthy plant-based food also can be delicious! I can't thank Nabati enough for the support they are providing me and my foundation. Giving back to the community is a big part of who I am and it means a lot to me when a company shares the same passion,” said Mario Addison.

About Nabati foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati Foods products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

