Sanjel Energy Services Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary with Innovative New Patent that Delivers Improved Cementing Performance

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanjel Energy Services (“Sanjel Energy” or “the Company”), an industry leading cementing services company in Canada, proudly celebrates their five-year anniversary this month. To mark the occasion, the Company is pleased to announce that it has been granted a patent for its VISWEEP DM IS spacer system.



The VISWEEP DM IS spacer system was designed specifically to meet the needs of longer and increasingly more complex wells that are being drilled in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It mixes on the fly using standard mixing equipment, allowing large amounts of spacer to be mixed in a fraction of the time required by traditional spacers. VISWEEP DM IS enables optimal operational efficiency and enhances overall mud displacement effectiveness, which will lead to an improved cement bond in the wells. Sanjel Energy has applied this innovative solution to over 645 jobs in the WCSB.

“For over five years now, Sanjel Energy has been providing clients with premier solutions and services to help them maximize the value of their wells,” says Murray Bickley, President and CEO of Sanjel Energy. “The VISWEEP DM IS spacer system is the next evolution in our spacer family and another excellent example of our commitment to providing our clients with a broad range of innovative solutions.”

The VISWEEP DM IS patent, issued on March 9, 2021, had been in development for several years and was developed by a talented team of researchers within Sanjel Energy’s Technical Centre. Sanjel Energy is dedicated to the research and development of optimal solutions to serve the needs of its high performing clients and the Canadian energy sector.

About Sanjel Energy Services

Sanjel Energy Services is an industry leading energy services company, providing primary and remedial cementing solutions to the energy industry in Canada. The company partners with clients to solve their unique challenges, providing innovative solutions focused results that improve productivity, mitigate risk, and maximize the value of their wells. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Sanjel Energy Services has service locations across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information on VISWEEP DM IS and Sanjel Energy’s other services, email sales@sanjel.com.

