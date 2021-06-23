BSH Home Appliances to Open Experience & Design Center in Miami

Located in Miami’s Design 41 building, the facility will offer best-in-class experiences from home appliance brands Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau



The Miami location will be the sixth BSH Experience & Design Center in North America

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Home Appliances Corporation is bringing its successful Experience & Design Center format to Miami next year. BSH recently secured the top floor of the Design 41 building, a prime setting within Miami’s Design District. At over 8,000 square feet, the BSH Experience & Design Center will be a must-see destination featuring the latest innovations from renowned home appliance brands Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau.

“As one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., Miami is an important market for BSH and we are thrilled have a new way to interact with our customers in the area through the BSH Experience & Design Center,” said Thomas Staebler, Head of Experience and Design Centers, North America, for BSH Home Appliances. “By strategically locating our new space within Miami’s bustling Design District, we will be where consumers, designers, builders and trade professionals alike come for design inspiration and to see the latest in innovative products for homes.”

BSH currently has Experience & Design Centers located in Irvine, Calif., New York City, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto. Each Experience & Design Center offers guests opportunities to see, touch and learn more about industry-leading home appliances from Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau, as well as see them in action during live cooking demonstrations.

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

