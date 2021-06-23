Retailers Rank Searchspring No. 1 Ecommerce Search Software in G2 Grid® Reports for Summer 2021

San Antonio, TX, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Searchspring, a global leader in site search, merchandising, and personalization, today announced it has been named a “Leader” in Ecommerce Search and Merchandising in G2’s Grid® reports Summer 2021, as well as a High Performer in Ecommerce Personalization. The scores are based on verified reviews by customers and grounded on ease of use, ease of setup, ease of administration, and how well the software meets requirements. G2 is the world’s largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services, helping businesses make smarter buying decisions.

Searchspring ranked No. 1 across all providers for G2's Highest Rated E-Commerce Search, earning its Summer 2021 “Leader” position in Enterprise Search Software, as well as retaining its leading status in E-Merchandising. The company was also recognized for “Best Support”, “Easiest Admin”, “Easiest Doing Business With”, “Best Relationship” and “Easiest Setup”. Rated by Searchspring customers as 4.9/5 stars, Searchspring was favorably reviewed for offering the “Gold Standard for Functionality”, “Brilliant Service”, “One of the Easiest Integration”, “Taking Search and Merch to the Next Level” and “Incredible Performance. Amazing People. Fantastic Results”.

“These accolades are the sum of our incredible retail clients and the passion each one of our team members brings into work every day to help retailers create memorable shopping experiences that will accelerate their growth and value proposition,” said Searchspring CEO, Peter Messana.

Searchspring’s G2 Leader badges are representative of the company’s continued commitment to revolutionize the shopper and retailer experience through its full-service ecommerce solutions. The High Performer badge for Ecommerce Personalization further validates the company’s positioning and investment in personalization tools. This ranking comes shortly after the general availability of Personalized Recommendations following the acquisition of 4-Tell, an award-winning personalization engine.

"Searchspring achieved Leader ranking in the Summer 2021 G2 Grid® Reports for E-commerce Search and E -Merchandising, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website," said G2 Research Principal, Gabriel Gheorghiu.

Since 2018, Searchspring has regularly ranked in the following categories:

Best Support (Winter 2020, Summer 2020-Summer 2021) – For products that earn the highest Quality of Support rating in their category.

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. More information on the scoring methodology can be found here.

