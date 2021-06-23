Rookout Integrates with OpenTelemetry and Launches a Tracing Timeline on its Visual Debugging Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the modern debugging platform helping developers resolve customer bugs 5X faster, today announced a Tracing Timeline that visualizes tracing data alongside debugging data for lightning-quick understandability of complex applications. By integrating with the OpenTelemetry API, developers using the Rookout platform get an extra layer of tracing context integrated with their debugging sessions.

“We believe that Observability and Understandability tools need to be tightly integrated,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. “Now developers can set a non-breaking breakpoint in any line of code and immediately fetch the relevant tracing data. No need to context switch over to your Observability tool -- the telemetry developers need is funneled directly into the debugging experience within Rookout.”

Rookout automatically integrates with the OpenTelemetry project, making it simple to hook into Jaeger, Zipkin, Lightstep and other tracing solutions. When a Rookout Non-Breaking Breakpoint is hit in an application, tracing data such as span, logs, tags and more are collected. This newly collected data is then visualized into a detailed tracing timeline, side by side with data that is natively collected by Rookout, such as local variables, stack traces, metadata and more.

"Rookout's new Tracing Timeline brings critical data directly into the debugging session," said Paval Fux, Senior Director of Engineering at GrubHub. "Traces are important telemetry when trying to understand where something went wrong, but it's also time consuming to switch contexts back and forth between the observability tool and the debugger. Having the ability to view debug snapshot and tracing data side-by-side gives me the capability to see the full picture and makes it easier for me to get to the root cause faster."

The rise in digital transformation over the past few years means more and more companies are adopting cloud-native technologies. While these distributed architectures provide scalability and agility, they also increase complexity. Arnal Dayaratna, Research Director in software development for IDC, says about Rookout : “One of the challenges faced by contemporary developers is the task of understanding applications that they may not have even developed or used (whether it be 3rd party, open source, or code written by a colleague) -- Rookout empowers developers to truly understand the applications that they are debugging.”

