Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market to Reach US$7.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Drive Shafts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Automotive Drive Shafts market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Automotive Drive Shafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Carbon Fiber Segment Corners a 11.7% Share in 2020
- In the global Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$503.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- Dana, Inc.
- GKN PLC
- Meritor, Inc.
- Neapco Holdings
- Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.
- The Timken Company
- Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd.
- Xuchang Yuangdong Drive Shaft Co. Ltd.
- Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the
Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers
COVID-19, A Rude Interruption to the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID
Outlook. Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries
and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19
Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
EXHIBIT 3: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In
Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/
Country
How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 4: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send
Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY
Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to
Historic Highs
EXHIBIT 5: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth
in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &
Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management
EXHIBIT 6: Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain
Pushes Up the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention:
Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before
Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the
Year 2020
How Are OEMs Responding as They Walk Through the Ruins of the
Automotive Supply Chain Left Behind by the Pandemic?
The Pandemic Fast Tracks a Mobility Future With Autonomous
Vehicles
EXHIBIT 7: Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even
in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared
Mobility? is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars &
Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Engineering Significance of Drive Shafts in Automobiles:
Definition, Scope, Types, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Outlook 2021 & Beyond
Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG
Emissions: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for
the Year 2021
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
Hollow Drive Shaft to Spur Growth
Asia-Pacific to Record Impressive Revenue Growth
Opportunities Amid Challenges for Commercial Vehicles Brings
Hope for Growth in the Drive Shafts Market
Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong
Production Centers for CVs
EXHIBIT 9: An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to
Encourage Growth in Sales of Drive Shafts: Global Commercial
Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024
& 2026
Lightweighting Turns the Spotlight on Lightweight Innovations
in Drive Shafts
EXHIBIT 10: Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in
Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative
Lightweight Drive Shaft Designs: Global Automotive
Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2022, 2024 & 2026
A Special Focus on Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts
EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for Drive Shaft Innovations
Favorable Outlook for EVs
Drive Shafts for EVs: A Review
EXHIBIT 11: Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Drive
Shaft Manufacturers: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type
(In Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
Heathy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicles Bodes Well
for Market Growth
Development of Advanced Sensors for Drive Shafts: A Key Trend
Manufacturers? Focus on Advanced Driveshaft Systems for
Increase Driveline Efficiency
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hotchkiss by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hotchkiss by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hotchkiss by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Flexible by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Flexible by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Torque Tube by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Torque Tube by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Torque Tube by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Drive Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Drive Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque
Tube - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Drive Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts
by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Material - Steel, Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Aluminum and Carbon Fiber for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drive Shafts by
Shaft Type - Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Drive Shafts
by Shaft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hotchkiss, Flexible and Torque Tube for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Drive
Shafts by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________