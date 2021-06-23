Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market to Reach US$7.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Drive Shafts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800025/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Automotive Drive Shafts market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Automotive Drive Shafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.



- Carbon Fiber Segment Corners a 11.7% Share in 2020



- In the global Carbon Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$503.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)



American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Dana, Inc.

GKN PLC

Meritor, Inc.

Neapco Holdings

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

The Timken Company

Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd.

Xuchang Yuangdong Drive Shaft Co. Ltd.

Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd.







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the

Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers

COVID-19, A Rude Interruption to the Fairly Healthy Pre-COVID

Outlook. Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries

and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19

Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country

EXHIBIT 3: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In

Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/

Country

How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 4: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send

Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY

Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to

Historic Highs

EXHIBIT 5: Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth

in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain &

Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

EXHIBIT 6: Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain

Pushes Up the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention:

Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before

Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the

Year 2020

How Are OEMs Responding as They Walk Through the Ruins of the

Automotive Supply Chain Left Behind by the Pandemic?

The Pandemic Fast Tracks a Mobility Future With Autonomous

Vehicles

EXHIBIT 7: Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even

in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared

Mobility? is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars &

Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Engineering Significance of Drive Shafts in Automobiles:

Definition, Scope, Types, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Outlook 2021 & Beyond

Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG

Emissions: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

the Year 2021

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

Hollow Drive Shaft to Spur Growth

Asia-Pacific to Record Impressive Revenue Growth

Opportunities Amid Challenges for Commercial Vehicles Brings

Hope for Growth in the Drive Shafts Market

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong

Production Centers for CVs

EXHIBIT 9: An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to

Encourage Growth in Sales of Drive Shafts: Global Commercial

Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024

& 2026

Lightweighting Turns the Spotlight on Lightweight Innovations

in Drive Shafts

EXHIBIT 10: Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in

Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative

Lightweight Drive Shaft Designs: Global Automotive

Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2022, 2024 & 2026

A Special Focus on Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts

EVs Open Up Attractive Opportunities for Drive Shaft Innovations

Favorable Outlook for EVs

Drive Shafts for EVs: A Review

EXHIBIT 11: Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Drive

Shaft Manufacturers: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type

(In Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022

Heathy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicles Bodes Well

for Market Growth

Development of Advanced Sensors for Drive Shafts: A Key Trend

Manufacturers? Focus on Advanced Driveshaft Systems for

Increase Driveline Efficiency



