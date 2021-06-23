Webscale’s James Smith Wins Gold Globee® in the 2021 IT World Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named its Founder and CTO James Smith, a Gold winner in the Chief Technology Officer of the Year – IT Cloud/SaaS category at the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®.



The awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

“We are delighted to see Jay’s revolutionary work in the field of ecommerce security being recognized globally by the Globee Awards jury,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “James’ vision and expertise have been the driving force behind Webscale’s product innovations, through which we have been able to solve many of the ecommerce segment’s challenges around security, availability and performance.”

More than 65 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations around the world.

“I am honored to receive this award from Globee on behalf of our stellar product and engineering teams,” said James Smith, Founder and CTO of Webscale. “This recognition further validates that customer focus, and a relentless drive to make modern commerce safe for both merchants and customers, is what will continue to drive Webscale’s growth for years to come.”

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com .

About Webscale

Webscale is the world’s only cloud platform for the successful delivery of modern commerce applications. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure. The platform supports omni-channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Watsco, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com .

Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Andrew Humber

Webscale

ah@webscale.com