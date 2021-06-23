FortressIQ Launches FortressIQ Academy to Bring Hands-On Training to Customers and Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FortressIQ , the company delivering end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise, this week announced the launch of FortressIQ Academy. The online training program empowers individual users and global enterprises to utilize process intelligence and leverage deeper insights to make better decisions, optimize processes, and increase employee productivity while reducing errors.



FortressIQ Academy provides efficient, hands-on training with phased programs for learners of all levels.

Introductory modules help those new to process intelligence understand the concepts, technology, and data visualizations.

Foundational topics provide how-tos, streamlining process discovery and data mining results

Advanced courses provide practitioners and administrators with state-of-the-art tips and tricks to deepen event exploration and strategic business process analysis.



Online, self-guided courses and instructor-led sessions are accessible from anywhere in the world, allowing participants to learn at the pace and location most appropriate for them.

