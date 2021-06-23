New Sonar Survey Discovers Large Unsalvaged Sections of SB Pulaski, 1838

Jacksonville, FL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Project partners Blue Water Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK: BWVI), Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCPK:EXPL), and Marex International, Inc. are pleased to announce the start of the 2021 Recovery season on the SB Pulaski-1838.



The M/V Blue Water Rose was deployed off the North Carolina coast in early June with specialized high resolution side-scan sonar equipment and tasked with conducting an intense, high resolution sonar imaging survey of the areas near the project’s most recently salvaged site of the SB Pulaski. The mission, led by project managers Mark Martin and Rodney Grambo, has now located and inspected several dozen additional debris fields believed associated with the SB Pulaski sinking. The debris, which includes large sections of the ship’s machinery and contents, is scattered along a drift-line of several miles. Most importantly, a new section of the wreck, believed to be the elusive stern section which has evaded us for several years, is now believed to have been located. This section includes what appears to be an approximately one-hundred-foot section of the ship’s wooden keel, and a very large concentration of shipwreck artifacts and material. The SB Pulaski’s stern section sank approximately one hour after the ship’s boilers exploded causing the ship to break into two pieces, spilling her machinery and contents while the two ship’s sections continued to float until sinking.

Micah Eldred, CEO of EXPL, commented, “The stern section of this ship contained all of the first-class passenger cabins, the officers and purser areas and safes, and would have been the area where the largest concentration of the passenger valuables - gold and silver specie, jewelry and other valuables - would have been located. We are very excited about locating this new section of the vessel and look forward to a potentially exciting salvage and recovery season with this new find.”

Post production of the side scan data and diver reconnaissance film will give us more precise measurements of all materials discovered in the survey. For background information on the story of the SB Pulaski, please visit our website https://www.bwvint.com/pages/pulaski

Keith Webb, President and CEO of BWVI, commented, “For the first time we have found multiple sections of the Pulaski that will continue to build the overall mosaic of this shipwreck.”

Also onboard during the site survey was an internationally known film production crew, who were able to dive on and film sections of the Pulaski site. Plans are in motion for the film crew to return to the site to complete filming for a one-hour special to air nationally during the 2021-2022 television season.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http:// www.eexpl.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargos, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

