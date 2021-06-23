Telestream Raises the Bar with ScreenFlow 10 Video Editing & Screen Recording Software

Nevada City, California, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telestream®, a global leader of digital media tools, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced the immediate availability of ScreenFlow 10, the latest version of the company’s award-winning video editing and screen recording software for the Mac. With ScreenFlow 10, users can record multiple cameras, microphones, and screens, including iPhone and iPad screens simultaneously, for nearly limitless possibilities.

Built for educators, gamers, marketing and sales, corporate, online training, and anyone needing an affordable, easy to use screen recording and video editing application, ScreenFlow creates high-quality, professional videos with ease. Starting at $149, version 10 raises the bar again with a new integrated Title Library, enhanced Color Effect Presets, an automatic Background Remover, support for Apple Silicon hardware, multiple performance enhancements and an Archive Storage feature that stores only what was used in the final finished program.

“We’ve really raised the bar in screen capture and editing again with ScreenFlow 10. For many users, it’s the only tool they need. Truly a one stop shop,” says Scott Murray, Senior VP of Marketing at Telestream. “ScreenFlow 10 goes far beyond what competing applications can do, and does so with ease.”

ScreenFlow’s intuitive interface was developed specifically for Mac users whether they’re creating home movies or professional video. Powerful, yet easy to use, ScreenFlow can record virtually anything on or attached to a user’s computer. Multi-app recording enables powerful workflows such as capturing independent audio from multiple apps simultaneously.

Highly optimized to streamline content creation, ScreenFlow 10 features up to 250% smaller camera recordings at the same quality as ScreenFlow 9 and up to 75% less CPU usage during camera recording. Timeline thumbnail creation is 300% faster and exports are up to 66% faster on the latest Apple Silicon hardware.

“For users without a green screen, ScreenFlow 10 includes a state-of-the-art automatic Background Removal filter, powered by advanced machine learning algorithms that are optimized for Apple’s M1 Neural Engine,” comments Murray. “With features like this and so much more, it’s no surprise that users call it the best screen recording and editing software available for Mac.”

Download the trial or purchase ScreenFlow 10 at: https://www.telestream.net/screenflow/overview.htm

About Telestream

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production, video quality assurance, archive and content management; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

