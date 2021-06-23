Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to Reach US$2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parcel Sortation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799308/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$984.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Parcel Sortation Systems market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 23.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Parcel Sortation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$294.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 23.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$260.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$260.4 Million by the year 2027.



- Services Segment Corners a 16.1% Share in 2020



- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$257.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Parcel Sorting Robots of Different Sizes Proliferate the Market

AI-Based Robots for Parcel Sorting and Singulation Improves

Productivity

Interweaving Robotic Sorting Solutions Seek Role

Circle Sorters & Line Sorters Continue to Make Gains

Advanced Parcel Sortation Systems Strengthen Order Fulfilment

Process

Parcel Supply Chain Trends Favor Market Expansion

Rising Demand for High-Volume Parcel Sortation Systems

High-Speed Parcel Sortation Systems Make a Cut

Parcel Sorting Systems Set to Widen Footprint in CEP Industry

Automation of Parcel Sortation: Critical for Logistics Enterprises

Ongoing Emphasis on Postal Automation Widens Opportunities for

Parcel Sorters

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel

Sortation Systems

EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 9: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:

Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Diverse Aspects Influence Uptake of Sorting Systems in

eCommerce Domain

Advanced Sortation Systems Come to the Fore to Address Growing

Needs of eCommerce Enterprises

Growing E-Commerce Drives Demand for Automated G2P Systems

Automated Parcel Delivery Set to Transform the Last Mile

Automated Parcel Sorting Solutions Set to Enhance Addressable

Market

Automated Sortation Systems Enhance Efficiencies and Lower Costs

Technology Advancements & Innovations to Aid Future Expansion

of the Market

Growing Use of Sortation Systems Across Diverse Domains

Augments Parcel Sorting Systems Demand



