Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to Reach US$2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parcel Sortation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799308/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$984.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Parcel Sortation Systems market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 23.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Parcel Sortation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$294.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 23.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$260.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$260.4 Million by the year 2027.
- Services Segment Corners a 16.1% Share in 2020
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$257.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured)
- Bastian Solutions
- BEUMER Group A/S
- Bowe Systec GmbH
- Dematic
- Distrisort BV
- Equinox MHE
- EuroSort Systems BV
- Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Fives Group
- GBI Intralogistics Solutions
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Interroll Corporation
- Intralox LLC
- Invata Intralogistics
- Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Solystic SAS
- Vanderlande Industries BV
- Viastore Systems GmbH (Germany).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799308/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on the Parcel Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Piles Up Huge Backlogs for Parcel Industry in
the US
Postal Service Delays in the USA
The Plight of South Korea?s Delivery Workers during COVID-19
Automation is the Name of the Game
An Introduction to Parcel Sortation Systems
Sortation Systems by Type
Sortation Systems for Postal Department
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
E-Commerce to Enable Greater Market Penetration
Technology to Drive New Innovations
AI to Power New Solutions
Challenges and Growth Opportunities
Market Segmentation
EXHIBIT 2: World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Component
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware,
Software, and Services
EXHIBIT 3: World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Linear Sortation
Systems and Loop Sortation Systems
EXHIBIT 4: World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by End-Use:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Logistics,
Ecommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for Parcel
Sortation Systems Market
EXHIBIT 5: World Parcel Sortation Systems Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Parcel
Sortation Systems Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Parcel Sortation Systems Market: Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Parcel Sorting Robots of Different Sizes Proliferate the Market
AI-Based Robots for Parcel Sorting and Singulation Improves
Productivity
Interweaving Robotic Sorting Solutions Seek Role
Circle Sorters & Line Sorters Continue to Make Gains
Advanced Parcel Sortation Systems Strengthen Order Fulfilment
Process
Parcel Supply Chain Trends Favor Market Expansion
Rising Demand for High-Volume Parcel Sortation Systems
High-Speed Parcel Sortation Systems Make a Cut
Parcel Sorting Systems Set to Widen Footprint in CEP Industry
Automation of Parcel Sortation: Critical for Logistics Enterprises
Ongoing Emphasis on Postal Automation Widens Opportunities for
Parcel Sorters
Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel
Sortation Systems
EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:
Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019
Diverse Aspects Influence Uptake of Sorting Systems in
eCommerce Domain
Advanced Sortation Systems Come to the Fore to Address Growing
Needs of eCommerce Enterprises
Growing E-Commerce Drives Demand for Automated G2P Systems
Automated Parcel Delivery Set to Transform the Last Mile
Automated Parcel Sorting Solutions Set to Enhance Addressable
Market
Automated Sortation Systems Enhance Efficiencies and Lower Costs
Technology Advancements & Innovations to Aid Future Expansion
of the Market
Growing Use of Sortation Systems Across Diverse Domains
Augments Parcel Sorting Systems Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Linear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Linear by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Linear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Loop by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Loop by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Loop by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Logistics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Logistics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for eCommerce by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for eCommerce by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Airports by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Airports by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Airports by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Linear and Loop - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
Type - Linear and Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Linear and
Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Linear and Loop - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Type - Linear and Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Linear and Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Linear and Loop - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
Type - Linear and Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Linear and Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Linear and Loop - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
Type - Linear and Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Linear and Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems by
End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Linear and Loop - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Type - Linear and Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Linear and Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food¬ & Beverage and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Linear and Loop - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Type - Linear and Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Linear and Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Parcel
Sortation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Parcel
Sortation Systems by Type - Linear and Loop - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Type - Linear and Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Linear and Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Parcel
Sortation Systems by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports,
Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Linear and Loop - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by Type - Linear and Loop Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Linear and Loop for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Parcel Sortation Systems
by End-Use - Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sortation
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sortation
Systems by Component - Hardware
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799308/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________