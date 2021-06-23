Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2026

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798878/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is being propelled by increasing focus on navigation accuracy, expansion of aircraft fleet, mass production of mobile devices, strong demand for advanced missiles and launch of miniaturized components. The market growth is also benefitted by rising investments to modernize the defense and military along with increasing reliance of unmanned aerial vehicles on autonomous navigation for operating in harsh weather conditions. These platforms are finding increasing use in bomb detection and firefighting as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities. The IMU market is bound to receive a major stimulus from technological advances associated with micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) coupled with micro-machining and fabrication of high-end sensors. Automotive is rapidly emerging as a promising area for high-performance IMUs due to advances related to applications including safety measures, crash detection and stability control systems.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Navigation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market. Growth in the commercial electronics segment is being driven by rising uptake of consumer electronic devices like smartphones, GPS-enabled consumer electronics devices and wearable devices. Navigation systems built on IMUs play a critical role in aviation and space applications owing to their ability to reliably offer location coordinates. These benefits are driving the acceptance of miniaturized IMUs in designing and development of satellite systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2026



- The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.34% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North American market is buoyed by sizeable federal investments, robust demand for commercial aircraft and continuing advances in the field of micro-electromechanical (MEMS) systems. The regional market is witnessing high uptake of sophisticated inertial systems in the aircraft and maritime industries for defense and commercial applications. The Asia-Pacific region (including China) is making a positive contribution to the market on account of strong focus of new players on using MEMS to develop sophisticated technology. Increasing defense budgets in emerging economies like India and China along with significant growth of air travel and investment in new aircraft are poised to bolster the regional market. Rising disposable income and continuous expansion of the middle-class population coupled with the resulting demand for automobiles and smartphones is likely to amplify IMU demand.



By Grade, Space Segment to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026



- Space-grade IMUs are commonly used in space navigation applications that require enhanced accuracy, mainly during dynamic flight phases like ascent, entry, descent and landing of a spacecraft. The segment is anticipated to gain from rising investment in space-related research & exploration activities and increasing number of satellite launches. In the global Space segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$729.5 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)



Analog Devices Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Gladiator Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Safran Electronics & Defense

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Texas Instruments

Thales

Trimble Navigation

VectorNav Technologies







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798878/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries

and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into

Inertial Measurement Unit Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inertial Measurement Units (IMU): Power-Packed Technology to

Measure Acceleration, Velocity & Magnetic Strength of Objects

Key Components & Working of IMUs

Major Applications of IMUs

Limitations of IMUs

IMU Market to Bustle with Incredible Acceleration & Display

High-Velocity Trajectory in Long Term: Prospects & Outlook

Prominent Drivers Aiding Growth of IMU Market

Accumulated Error Linked with IMU-based Navigation: A Growth

Inhibitor

Space Launch & Commercial Electronics: Leading Segments of

Inertial Measurement Unit Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by

Grade (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical, and Marine

Segmental Insights by Component

EXHIBIT 4: World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by

Component (2012, 2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers, and Other Components

Regional Analysis: While Developing Regions Intensify Demand,

North America Claims Big Slice of Global IMU Market

EXHIBIT 5: World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by

Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market:

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA,

Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario: IMU Providers Mow Down Competition with

R&D and Product Innovations

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Use Case in Consumer Electronics Sector Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 7: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 and 2022

Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 9: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 10: World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume

Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerate

Growth Momentum

EXHIBIT 11: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 12: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle

(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 13: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

IMU Set to Make Big Gains in AV Vertical

EXHIBIT 14: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)

Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects to Boost

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 15: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

IMUs Induce Sophisticated Navigation & Tactical Functionalities

in Aerospace & Defense Systems

EXHIBIT 16: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 17: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 18: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for

the Years 2002 through 2019

EXHIBIT 19: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets (in US$

Billion): 2019

Rise in UAV Deployments Favors Growth

Surveying Made Easier with IMU

IMU Sensors Streamline Functioning of Mobile Robots

Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Widens Addressable Market

Wearables Emerge as Lucrative Vertical

EXHIBIT 20: World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic

Region (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle

East & Africa. and Rest of World

Uptrend in MEMS Domain Favors Growth

Technology Innovations & Advancements Favor Growth

Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Overview

EXHIBIT 21: World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile

Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine

Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office

Automation & Communication, and Other Markets



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Navigation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Navigation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Navigation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Space by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Space by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Space by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Tactical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Tactical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Tactical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Gyroscopes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Gyroscopes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gyroscopes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetometers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Magnetometers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetometers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical

and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and

Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers

and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Gyroscopes, Magnetometers and Other Components for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Commercial, Navigation,

Space, Tactical and Marine Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) by Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Commercial, Navigation, Space, Tactical and Marine

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Component - Gyroscopes,

Magnetometers and Other Components - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ T

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798878/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________