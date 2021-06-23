Global Fiber to the x Market to Reach US$24 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber to the x Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798566/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.FTTh/p/b, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ftta segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.5% share of the global Fiber to the x market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Fiber to the x market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.



- FTTn/c/k Segment Corners a 24.7% Share in 2020



- In the global FTTn/c/k segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)



AFL

Alfocom Technology Co., Ltd.

Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

Altice Europe

America Movil, S.A. de C.V

AT&T, Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL)

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

CommScope, Inc.

Corning, Inc.

Fiber Optic Telecom Co. Ltd

Fibernet Ltd.

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MTN Group

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Pac Tech

- Packaging Technologies GmbH

- Packaging Technologies GmbH Shanghai Sun Telecommunication Co., Ltd.

Telkom Sa Soc Ltd

Tellabs, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

ZTE Corporation

ZTT Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798566/?utm_source=GNW



CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication &

the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 2: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 3: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

Fiber to the x (FTTX): Definition, Scope, Advantages & Importance

The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge,

Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight

An Umbilical Cord to the Outside World as Countries & Their

People Hide Away Amid the Pandemic, Here?s How the Internet &

Its Value Chain is Becoming Stronger

All Digital Recovery from the Pandemic Will Ensure Sustained

Importance of Fiber Optics

EXHIBIT 5: Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe &

Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital

Transformation During the Years 2019 through 2023: Global

Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing is an Indication

of Just How Indispensable ?FIBER? Has Become in Everyday Life

EXHIBIT 6: Bandwidth Emerges as the Most Important Guest in

Video Meetings: Global Opportunity for Web & Video

Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2026

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth, Elevating the Role of

Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

EXHIBIT 7: Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Work From Home Spirals in Popularity & Becomes the New Normal

as a Survival Strategy for Companies

EXHIBIT 8: Companies Make an Abrupt, Immediate & Epic Shift

Towards Remote Working Mandated Due to COVID-19, Stepping Up

the Value of Reliable Broadband: WFM Employees as a % of the

Total Workforce

As Physical Classes Become Virtual Amid the Pandemic, Remote

Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet

Covid-19: An Inflection Point for Online Education

Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education

EXHIBIT 9: Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming

Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global

Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2021, 2023 & 2025

Pandemic Induced Rise in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of

?Fiber? in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Here?s Why Speed is King in Gaming

EXHIBIT 10: As Sequestered People Around the World Take to

Gaming, the Need for High Speed Internet Has Never Been More

Acutely Felt Than Now: Average Increase in Time Spent on

Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

Smarter, Safer Cities Need Fiber. This is How Smart Cities Will

Push Up Demand for Fiber Connectivity

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of

Crisis

How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?

EXHIBIT 11: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future

Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart

City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a

Goldmine of Opportunities for the Expansion of Fiber Optic

Internet: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for

Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH

EXHIBIT 12: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing

Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home

Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation &

Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of ?Fiber?

EXHIBIT 13: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 14: Expanding Opportunity for Industry 4.0 to Benefit

Fiber Optics: Global Industry 4.0 Market (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Here?s Why Fiber to Factory and Machines Becomes Critical

Backbone Investments

EXHIBIT 15: In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic,

Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to

Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector: Global

Industrial Ethernet Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed

Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of

Internet in Enterprise Networking

EXHIBIT 16: Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of

Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises &

Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise

Networking (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Expanding IoT Ecosystem & Cloud Computing Creates Explosive

Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optics

IoT Ecosystem Explodes

EXHIBIT 17: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years

2019, 2021, 2023

Cloud Computing Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the

COVID-19 Crisis

EXHIBIT 18: Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud

Engagement 2019 VS 2020

EXHIBIT 19: With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the

Pandemic, Opportunity for Cloud Based Solutions Explodes:

Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

Here?s Why Fiber Optics is Important for IoT & Cloud Computing

Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in

Agriculture Heightens the Urgency for Reliable, High Speed

Broadband Connectivity

High Speed Broadband Indispensable for Realizing the Benefits

of Smart Framing

EXHIBIT 20: Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Fiber

to Farm Connectivity: Global Smart Agriculture Market

Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024

EXHIBIT 21: Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture

Strengthens the Business Case for High Speed Broadband: Global

Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 &

2024



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for FTTh/p/b by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for FTTh/p/b by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for FTTh/p/b by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for FTTa by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for FTTa by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for FTTa by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for FTTn/c/k by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for FTTn/c/k by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for FTTn/c/k by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for AON by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for AON by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for AON by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for PON by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for PON by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for PON by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for ONT/ONU by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for ONT/ONU by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for ONT/ONU by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for OLT by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for OLT by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for OLT by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Splitter

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Optical Splitter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Splitter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - AON and PON - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - AON and PON Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

AON and PON for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Product - ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Product -

ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ONT/ONU, OLT and

Optical Splitter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Vertical -

Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Distribution Network - AON and PON - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - AON and PON Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

AON and PON for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Product - ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Product -

ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ONT/ONU, OLT

and Optical Splitter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Vertical -

Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - AON and PON - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - AON and PON Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

AON and PON for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Product - ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Product -

ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ONT/ONU, OLT

and Optical Splitter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Vertical -

Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - AON and PON - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - AON and PON Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

AON and PON for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Product - ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Product -

ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ONT/ONU, OLT

and Optical Splitter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x by

Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Vertical -

Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Distribution Network - AON and PON - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - AON and PON Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Distribution Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

AON and PON for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Product - ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Product -

ONT/ONU, OLT and Optical Splitter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ONT/ONU, OLT

and Optical Splitter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Vertical - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Fiber to the x by Vertical -

Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Fiber to the x

by Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Fiber to the x by

Architecture - FTTh/p/b, FTTa and FTTn/c/k Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Fiber to the x b

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________