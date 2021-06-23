Revera debuts Unforgettable Ian’s journey in long term care

Mississauga, Ontario, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Revera, a leader in the senior living sector, is releasing Unforgettable Ian, a film about a remarkable resident at Revera’s Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care Home in Carleton Place, Ontario.

In 2019, prior to the onset of the pandemic, Revera set out to produce a film about life in long term care as part of our Age is More program to celebrate older adults and combat ageism. The story focuses on one resident, Ian Doig, who has lived an extraordinary life as a Veteran in the Canadian military and later in the Canadian diplomatic service. The film chronicles his journey as he learns to live with dementia and his experiences after moving into the Ottawa-area long term care home.

Unforgettable Ian provides Canadians the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of life in long term care. To watch the premiere, join us today at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook or watch the film at Reveraliving.com.

“Although Ian’s individual story is unique and his life adventurous, how he and his family face changes and challenges is universally familiar,” says Thomas Wellner, President and CEO, Revera. “Revera’s long term care homes and retirement residences are full of amazing people with incredible stories of their own. Every day, we strive to make our residents’ lives meaningful and provide opportunities to help them lead a life of purpose.”

Some of Ian’s greatest challenges would lay ahead as the pandemic arrived in Canada and entered his home, Stoneridge Manor. Ian himself is a survivor of COVID-19. This documentary is unique in capturing life in a Canadian long term care home during the pandemic.

The film is dedicated to Revera’s employees, including those at Stoneridge Manor who cared for Ian and his fellow residents as they battled the pandemic. The film recognizes the compassion and commitment senior living sector employees have demonstrated under the most trying of circumstances. Revera joins Canadians in mourning the long term care and retirement residents who were lost to the pandemic.

“The impacts of the pandemic have been incredibly difficult for our residents, their families and our team members and their families. Unforgettable Ian provides a glimpse into Ian’s life as he learns to live with dementia amid the pandemic,” says Wellner. “We hope this film will strengthen viewers’ understanding of long term care as they see the beautiful and challenging moments our residents and their families navigate, with the support of our staff, every day.”

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

