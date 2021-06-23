Saudi Arabia Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market is expected to reach about USD 2,241 Million in terms of Revenue by the year ending 2025: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- During Covid pandemic, cargo was backlogged at KSA's major container ports; travel restrictions led to a shortage of truck drivers to pick up containers and ocean carriers canceled sailings.
- The warehousing market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% and the freight forwarding market with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025F.
- Surging local manufacturing of automotives and spare parts is leading to an increased demand for the logistics services in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Government's Vision 2030: Under the Vision 2030, the KSA government aims for OEMs to produce 300,000+ vehicles in the country between 2020 & 2030. Saudi Vision 2030 aims to reduce dependence on oil exports highlight the potential for growth of logistics industry in future. Large investments in road infrastructure under Saudi Vision 2030, a 680 Km Saudi-Oman highway and the UAE-Saudi Mafraq-Ghuwaifat International Highway underway contribute to the growth of the logistics industry.
Technological Advancements and Innovations to Drive the Growth of Logistics Industry: Rising adoption of technologies such as RFID, Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System and others by the logistics companies in Saudi Arabia is leading to improved cost efficiency within logistics framework. Companies have started adopting these technologies to have an edge over other players in the logistics market in the country. The latest technologies that the logistics companies are adopting in Saudi Arabia includes RFID Tagging & IOT analytics, big data analytics, drone technology, 3D printing, augmented reality and others.
Lifting of Ban on Female Drivers: An estimated more than 3 Million female drivers are expected to be added in the country by the end of 2020, which will drive the demand for New Automobile sales. Removal of ban on women driving along with recovery in Oil prices is expected to drive the automotive aftermarket in Saudi Arabia. Influx of female drivers stimulating demand for new & used vehicles within Saudi Arabia. The surging demands for vehicles among the women drivers to contribute to the growth of the automotive and spare parts logistics industry in Saudi Arabia.
The report titled "Saudi Arabia Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market Outlook to 2025: Lifting of Ban on Female Drivers and Improving Vehicle Sales to Influence Market Growth" by Ken Research suggested that the automotive & spare parts logistics market is further expected to grow in the near future as automotive companies are willing to set up their manufacturing plants within the country. The government initiatives such as localization of vehicle imports and incentives for OEM's using local auto parts, to contribute to the growth of the automotive & spare parts logistics market in the next few years. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 4.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2019-2025F.
Key Segments Covered in KSA Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market:-
- By Service Mix
- Freight Forwarding
- Warehousing
- Value Added Services
- KSA Automotive & Spare Parts Freight Forwarding Market
- By Mode of Freight
- Road Freight
- Air Freight
- Sea Freight
- By Type of Transport
- Domestic Freight
- International Freight
- By 3PL & Integrated Logistics
- 3PL Logistics
- Integrated Logistics
- By Cost Split
- Last Mile
- First Mile
- By Automotive Segment
- Vehicles
- Spare Parts
- By Sea Flow Corridors
- Sudan
- GCC
- Egypt
- Others
- By Air Flow Corridors
- Sudan
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- Libya
- Oman
- UAE
- Others
- By Road Flow Corridors
- Bahrain
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Others
- By Mode of Freight
- KSA Automotive & Spare Parts Warehousing Market
- By Business Model
- Industrial / Retail
- Container Freight / Inland Container Depots
- By Cities
- Jeddah
- Riyadh
- Dammam
- Others
- By Type of Warehouse
- Closed Warehouse
- Open Warehouse
- By Business Model
- Key Target Audience:-
- International Domestic Freight Forwarders
- Warehousing Companies
- Logistics Companies
- Logistics Consultants
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2014-2019
- Forecast Period: 2019–2025
Companies Covered:-
- Oriental Commercial & Shipping Co.
- Hala Shipping Services
- Gulf System
- Uniworld Logistics
- Abdui Global
- NTF Logistics
- Four Winds
- KWE Transport
- Glaube Logistics
- Al Rashed Transport
- Arabian Transport Co.
- SITCO Logistics
- Takhzeen Logistics
- Kanoo Terminal
- Agility Logistics
- Al Khodari Sons & LV Shipping & Logistics Co.
- BAFCO International
- Wolf Transport
- Almajdouie Logistics
- GAC Logistics
- JAS Logistics
- Platinum Logistics
- Kerry Logistics
- Namma Cargo
- Al Jabri Transport
Automotive & Spare Parts Companies Covered:-
- Audi
- Mercedes
- Isuzu motors
- Nissan
- Kia Motors
- Toyota
- Hyundai
- Mazda
- General Motors
- Mitsubishi
- Ford
- Changan
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue)
The market showcased a volatile growth trajectory. Dry logistics revenue declined at a CAGR of single digit CAGR during 2015-2019 due to oil price shock further leading to an economic slowdown during 2016-2017 period. Saudi Arabia is located at the crossroads of significant international trade route that connects Asia, Europe and Africa. This strategic location provides the Kingdom with a unique advantage over other nations thus, enabling it to become a leading regional logistics hub. In April of 2016, Saudi Arabia announced its Vision 2030 which includes transforming the Kingdom into a preferred logistics hub. It is making continuous efforts to make imports and exports processes more streamlined. Additionally, government is restructuring the regulations and structures logistics sector government and opening the way for market liberalization and private sector participation. Expansion of industrial cities continues to offer opportunities for foreign investors towards developing the non-oil manufacturing base, warehousing & logistics segments. For instance, Pfizer opened a manufacturing facility in the King Abdullah Economic City in the year 2017. Non-oil manufacturing growth is facilitated by launch of National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) in Jan 2019 by KSA government. Various companies are investing in Special bulk trucks and heavy lift movements to diversify their Revenue streams and Operations. For instance, Bahri launched new dry-bulk carrier 'Sara' & increased their total fleet of dry-bulk carriers to 6 ships in KSA.
UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Road , Sea and Air Freight Forwarding; Domestic and International Freight, Major Flow Corridors, Integrated and Contract Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, CFS / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage, Agriculture), End Users (Manufacturing, Retail, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare), Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express & Parcel Market , and, E-commerce Logistics
UAE logistics and warehousing market is on strong and sustainable growth trajectory. The economy has faced volatility in 2013-2019 owning to increasing foreign direct investments, increase investments in infrastructures, negative repercussions of global economic slowdown, 100% ownership in certain sectors and fall in oil prices. Foreign Direct investments in 2016-2018 is estimated to be USD 139 Billion leading to total foreign direct investments of USD 139 Billion in UAE. Government of UAE has consistently taken initiatives to reduce dependence on oil exports due to falling prices. Various government initiatives such as EXPO 2020, Dubai Vision 2020 , Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and flexible rules and regulations have been taken up to promote economic diversification of the economy.
Competition Benchmarking of Top Logistics Players in KSA in Transportation, Warehousing, 3PL, International Express, Domestic Express, Automotive, Pharma, Oil and Gas and Retail Logistics
The industry is dominated by Sea and land freight Movements considering the strong position in Oil Exports and import Dependency for all the Essential Products too. The country has strong trade relations with Asian countries, European countries, and the US. Land freight is usually common with UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, and Egypt. Air freight is quite expensive than any other Mode and is usually used for Express Shipments. The KSA also has a strong warehousing market segment where the real estate players are leasing out their space to logistics companies and Captive players for longer durations. Warehouses are concentrated in areas of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar due to the high population and presence of Seaports. The Courier, Express, and Parcel market is driven by growth in Last-Mile deliveries and the E-Commerce segment in the country.
Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 (Sixth Edition)– By Sea, Land, and Air Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), By End Users; By Cold chain market (Cold transportation and Cold storages)
Philippines Logistics Market has witnessed an average CAGR during 2014-19 due to favorable laws from CTAP, Investments in Bridges to promote Inter-island transportation through RORO, and development of ports both by the government and with Public-Private Partnerships. The Current logistics cost comprise 27.16 % of sales in the Philippines which is very high in comparison to other SEA countries. The influx of foreign players, increasing consolidation, Green freight policies by the Government, and investing in innovative technologies has stimulated the growth in the market.
