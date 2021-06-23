New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096534/?utm_source=GNW



The global organic chocolate confectionery market size is expected to reach USD 1,397.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Increasing preference for organic food products is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Rapid consumerism and rising disposable income levels are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, several market players have introduced strategies for branding their chocolate confectionery in novel ways, such as organic versions.



This has also resulted in the growing consumption of these items, especially dark chocolate.The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.



A large number of consumers prefer buying organic chocolate confectioneries from hypermarkets & supermarkets due to the shopping experience offered by these stores. Physical verification of these items, as well as expert assistance, is a significant factor in the development of this distribution channel.



The milk chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue in 2020.Milk chocolate bars are becoming increasingly common in cooking and baking.



Milk chocolate is a popular ingredient in a variety of cakes, pastries, and confections.It has a creamier texture and flavor than other chocolate varieties, thus, it is preferred over other chocolate varieties.



The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players.



Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Report Highlights

• Europe is expected to register the fastest growth rate during forecast years

• This growth is credited to the easy availability of artisanal chocolates and constant innovations with consistent product quality

• The chips & bites segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during forecast years

• Supermarkets/hypermarkets platform held the largest market share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

