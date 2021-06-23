New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation Market, By Medium, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843943/?utm_source=GNW



United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation market stood at USD21.48 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% until 2026. Growth in the United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oil & gas, rising industrial pollution and increasing number of pipeline leakage incidents negatively impacting the environment. Growing investment in the field of remediation services and stringent & transparent regulatory frameworks are expected to drive the demand for environment cleanup & remediation during the forecast period.



Environment clean up & remediation is widely used in the oil & gas, mining and forestry applications.It is perceived as a long-term strategic solution for environmental pollution control.



Environment clean up and remediation includes removal of contaminants, heavy metals and other toxic contaminants from the environment. Over the years, environment clean up and remediation has created a niche market for itself and has evolved technically, contributing to increased adoption in various end use industries.



United States Environment Clean Up & Remediation market is segmented based on medium, type, application, region and company.Based on medium, the market can be segmented into soil, surface water and ground water.



The ground water segment occupied the largest market share of 58.75% in the year 2020 among all other segments. Due to porous nature of the soil, the ground water gets contaminated though various types of human activities such as residential, municipal, commercial, industrial activities. The segment is likely to maintain its market dominance in the forecast period as well, on account of increasing spills from industrial waste and increased waste disposal.



Based on type, the market can be segmented into bioremediation, pump & treat, in situ vitrification, thermal treatment, chemical treatment, excavation, soil washing & others. In-situ vitrification dominated the market in the year 2020 with a market share of 30.43%. In situ vitrification is the process of converting buried wastes and contaminated soil to an extremely durable glass and crystalline waste form by melting the materials. In-situ vitrification is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for removal of volatile organic compounds and toxins from soil.



Based on the application, the market can be segmented into waste disposal sites, oil & gas, mining, chemical & petrochemical, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, others.The waste disposal sites segment held the largest market share in 2020 followed by chemical & petrochemical segment.



The dominance of waste disposal sites among other segment is due to increased demand for clean up and remediation companies for the handling and management of waste.



On the basis of region, west region held the largest share in the United States environment clean up and remediation market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period owing to the recovery of oil prices, increasing exploration & production activities and heavy investments in the refinery industry.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in the market size of the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market based on medium, type, and application.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the United States.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major players across the United States.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-users’ segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the company experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these service types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Environment Clean Up and Remediation service providers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Environment Clean Up and Remediation

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market, By Medium:

o Soil

o Surface Water

o Ground Water

• United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market, By Type:

o Bioremediation

o Pump & Treat

o In Situ Vitrification

o Thermal Treatment

o Chemical Treatment

o Excavation

o Soil Washing

o Others

• United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market, By Application:

o Waste Disposal Sites

o Oil & Gas

o Mining

o Chemical & Petrochemical

o Manufacturing

o Agriculture

o Construction

o Others

• United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market, By Region:

o West

o South-East

o North-East

o Mid-West

o South-West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies present in the United States Environment Clean Up and Remediation Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843943/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________