United States Air Purifier Market, By Filter Type (HEPA + Activated Carbon, Pre-Filter + HEPA, HEPA and Others, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 – 2026F

United States air purifier market stood at over USD2900 million in 2020 and is projected to cross over USD4300 million by 2026F, on account of rising concerns about indoor and outdoor air pollution across the country.The air purifier can refresh stale air, reducing the chances of health issues caused by indoor pollutants, which can trigger respiratory infections and aggravate symptoms in asthma patients.



Good quality air purifier eliminates several types of indoor air pollutants and keeps us healthy.Increasing incidences of airborne diseases and wildfire pollution coupled with growing awareness about ramifications of air pollution on cognitive abilities, apart from causing lung diseases, are the other key factors expected to boost sales of air purifier in the US during the forecast period.



Moreover, rising demand from the commercial sector, owing to growing incidences of bacterial and communicable infections, is anticipated to positively influence the United States air purifier market through 2026F. Rapid urbanization, rising health concerns, increasing consumer spending on lifestyle products, and depleting air quality across the country are the major factors driving the market for air purifier in the United States during the forecast period.

The demand for air purifier is growing at a robust rate because there is an increasing concern about air pollution levels both outdoors and indoors.According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air can be five times as polluted as outdoor air.



Since indoor air is not circulated as much as the outside air, many airborne pollutants continue to thrive inside.An efficient air purifier continues to keep your indoor air free of pollutants, reducing the chances of breathing difficulties caused by asthma and other air borne diseases.



In carbon filtering method, a highly porous form of carbon is used to trap chemicals while recycling fresh air back into the room. They also neutralize unpleasant odors, by absorbing all the smells, making the room fresh and clean.

United States air purifier market is divided into the following segments such as filter type, end user, distribution channel, region, and company.In terms of filter type segment, the United States air purifier market is divided into HEPA + Activated Carbon, Pre-Filter + HEPA, HEPA and Others.



Among them, HEPA + Activated Carbon dominated the United States air purifier market with a market share of around 31% in 2020. This is because the activated carbon filters when combined with the HEPA filters, have the potential to capture around 99.97% of the impurities present in the air, including particles of 0.3 microns or more. Pre-Filter + HEPA filters is expected to be the fastest growing among all the filter types as this technology is the latest and the world’s most cost-effective purifier.

Based on end use segment, the United States air purifier market is segmented into Residential/Household and Non-Residential/Commercial.Among which, the Non-Residential/Commercial segment accounted for the majority share in the United States air purifier market due to large amount of people working under roof, where they exhale and inhale the same air, so air purification at commercial units is a must.



In terms of distribution channel, the market is divided into Direct/Institutional sales, Offline Retail Sales, and Online Retail Sales.Among which, Direct/Institutional Sales holds the majority share in the United States air purifier market, as direct selling, distributors avoid intermediaries in the supply chain and sell products directly to consumers.



Online retail sales segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment as it offers convenience of not going to stores.

Some of the major players operating in the United States air purifier market are Austin Air Systems Ltd., IQAir North America, Inc., Blueair Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Alen Corporation, Sharp Electronics Corporation, Rabbit Air, Winix America Inc. and Coway USA Inc.



