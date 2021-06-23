Keeps Roads Safe By Planning Ahead For A Sober Ride Home This St. Jean-Baptiste Holiday

English French

MIRABEL, Quebec, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With pandemic-related restrictions starting to ease in many areas, and with the St. Jean-Baptiste holiday upon us, MADD Canada is calling on everyone to help keep roads safe by planning ahead for a sober ride home.



“As things start to return to normal, and as people make their St. Jean-Baptiste holiday plans, we want to remind everyone that driving impaired is never worth the risk,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We can celebrate while also keeping one another safe. Please make the commitment to never drive impaired.”

MADD Canada urging everyone to leave the car at home any time they are going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. Call an Uber or a taxi, take public transit, or arrange for a designated driver.

Revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



For more information, contact:

Marie Claude Morin, MADD Canada, Quebec Regional Manager, 1-877-392-6233 or mcmorin@madd.ca