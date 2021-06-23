Axiom Presents "Case Study for Achieving Full Data Capture in a Pivotal Medical Device Study" at Clinical Trials for Medical Devices Virtual Conference

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting on June 23, 2021, at Clinical Trials for Medical Devices Virtual Conference. For this year’s program, delegates can attend two different streams: Clinical Operations and Trial Design and Clinical Innovation, Digitalization and Technology. The one-day virtual event welcomes trial sponsors and solution providers across the USA to discuss the latest operational and technological challenges of clinical trials in medical devices, extending an opportunity to delegates to make new lasting business connections.



Sharing their expertise, Axiom’s Brian Dempster, Senior Director of Global Clinical Management, and Quinn Zarubick, Director of Project Management and eClinical Operations, will be presenting “Case Study for Achieving Full Data Capture in a Pivotal Medical Device Study” on June 23 at 12:30 PM EST for Clinical Operations and Trial Design Stream. They will highlight the unique needs of a medical device study, discuss stakeholder engagement, and illustrate the significance of technology solutions in how to manage the study from a data-driven perspective to handle study needs.

“The procedure visit, device details, and safety reporting are three unique aspects of medical device studies, and you have to consider them at the outset of the study,” Brian introduces, “For example, safety reporting is critically important in device studies because you’re not only collecting the adverse events but also specific events that are related to the device itself. The unique nature of device studies has to focus on the unique aspects that the device brings in, and the future needs of the DSMB and CEC requirements.

“The key to power successful device studies is to align your technology solutions with stakeholder engagement,” Zarubick adds, “For stakeholder alignment, it’s vital to understand who your stakeholders are as well as their roles and needs. Axiom has designed Fusion eClinical Suite with every study role in mind, such as sites who want to rapidly complete data entry, sponsors that manage their own device supply, Field Clinical Specialists, CRAs, subjects, and more. Axiom’s highly configurable Fusion eClinical Suite comes with over 15 fully integrated modules to choose from, all accessible with single sign-on and custom permission levels for each user. Fusion has successfully powered hundreds of device and diagnostics studies in more than 20 countries around the world.”

Following the presentation, Dempster and Zarubick will host a live Q&A session to answer attendee questions.

