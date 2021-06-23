An ecological alternative to plastics, made in Quebec

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSK Bioproducts is today launching the production of REGENTM, a compostable bioplastic made entirely from biobased and non-toxic ingredients. In addition to its eco-responsible properties, the bioplastic made by BOSK, offered in pellets form to manufacturers of plastic products, can be used to make almost any item such as caps, jars for cosmetic products, 3D printing filaments or children's tableware. Based on the circular economy model, REGENTM helps reduce petrochemical plastic waste, in complementarity with recycling activities.



"With REGENTM, BOSK brings a simple solution to the manufacturing industry which is at a crossroads following the recent addition of manufactured plastic products to the list of toxic substances of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act. REGENTM is a bio-based material, which does not contain toxic chemical additives or petroleum. It can substitute petrochemical plastics to reduce their accumulation at the source and is a complementary solution to the recycling of existing plastics." estimates Laurence Boudreault, General Manager of BOSK Bioproducts.

In addition to helping reduce plastic waste with REGENTM, BOSK has also developed a unique technology in the world that transforms untapped by-products of the paper industry into PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates), the key ingredient in REGENTM.

Position Quebec as a global producer of bioplastics in line with sustainable development

This first production line is a key phase in the development of the Quebec-based company. The next step for the company will be to gradually increase the production capacity of REGENTM as well as PHA to meet demand in a market that expects a strong growth of 8% per year according to Nova Institute.

“The production line will allow us to grow our customer base. This first milestone will be followed by a gradual increase of our production capacity to reach 20,000 tonnes of REGENTM bioplastic within 3-5 years. Then, we want to build other bioplastics plant directly on paper mills elsewhere in Quebec, in Canada and beyond our borders”, indicates Paul Boudreault, President of BOSK Bioproducts.

Bring together several key players around the same objective

BOSK can now offer its compostable bioplastics thanks to the financial support of Natural Resources Canada, the ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs, and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), which were announced on April 9 and totalizing 2 million dollars. It was also with the private financing obtained from BDC and BMO that Bosk was able to complete the financing of his project.

Quotes

“Bosk Bioproduits has great ambitions and your government makes a point of supporting it in its desire to help set up an innovative and eco-responsible development model. We have a clear vision for innovation and making our economy greener with our local and renewable resources, and their products meet that desire. I congratulate the entire team for their boldness and great determination."

- Ms. Geneviève Guilbault, vice-première ministre, ministre de la Sécurité publique et ministre responsable de la région de la Capitale-Nationale

"The Bosk Bioproducts project demonstrates the full potential of wood by-products for the manufacture of innovative bioproducts! With such initiatives, it is possible to believe that one day, not so distant, it will be possible to replace conventional non-biodegradable polymers in the manufacture of plastic objects. Green chemistry is at work here for the health of the environment and humans!"

– Mr. Pierre Dufour, ministre des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs et ministre responsable de la région de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue et de la région du Nord-du-Québec.

"Quebec City and more particularly Vanier-Les Rivières is currently at the heart of the economic recovery. Through this innovative project, BOSK is positioning Quebec as a global producer of bioplastics in line with sustainable development. Thank you for being pioneers in 100% bio-based, non-toxic and compostable materials."

– Mr. Mario Asselin, député de Vanier Les Rivières

"We are proud to support an innovative SME like BOSK and congratulate it on the launch of its compostable bioplastic. A strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand, and this is exactly what our $ 400,000 contribution to these clean technologies supports. By helping our businesses to become more innovative and competitive, we are also helping them to participate fully in the country's economic recovery."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

" We believed in BOSK’s innovative technology and in the ability of its team to build a successful and environmentally friendly business. Its bioplastic which is made through a unique process will help many companies here and elsewhere take a bigger step towards protecting the environment. This is in line with our commitment at BDC to accompany Canadian entrepreneurs in the transition to a greener economy."

– Ms. France Beaulieu, Vice-president, Financing Quebec East, Business Development Bank of Canada.

About BOSK

BOSK Bioproducts is a Canadian company that offers REGENTM, an ecological alternative to conventional plastics, made from PHA, and is 100% bio-based, non-toxic and compostable. The great innovative character of BOSK is its technology which allows the manufacture of PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates) by bacterial fermentation of unexploited sources of industrial carbon, such as biological sludge from paper mills.

