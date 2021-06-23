Medical Gloves Market Size Worth $ 17,399.81 Million by 2027 at 8.73% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Gloves Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Gloves Market Information by Product Type, Usage, Form, Raw Material, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is forecasted to jump from its valuation of USD 8,638.19 Million in 2019 to USD 17, 399.81 Million by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 8.73%.

Future Market Growth Factors:

Soaring number of surgeries worldwide combined with the increase in cases of types of chronic as well as acute disorders are a few key reasons for the global market growth in recent years. The market size is further pushed by the rising concerns about cross contamination in medical facilities as well as the burgeoning elderly population that is prone to various diseases. The growing pool of geriatric population benefits the market as the need for surgeries escalates as well, which fuels the product demand. Moreover, the increase in bone fractures and the surging number of healthcare facilities in developing regions could also offer significant opportunities to the leading industry participants over the following years.

Development of healthcare facilities, especially in emerging countries and the dramatic rise in hospital admissions in view of increasing disposable income can be favorable to the global market. Manufacturers of medical gloves are focused on developing, and supplying medical gloves that cater to every kind of end-use industry, by increasingly deploying modern technologies. These players either use their own proprietary technology or make use of a licensed technology taken from other companies. All these efforts by the manufacturers to produce efficient and high quality medical gloves, while keeping in mind the evolving consumer preferences should foster the market growth in subsequent years.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Technological advances along with development of innovative medical gloves with various applications and enhanced features have led to higher level of competition in the global market. Majority of the companies concentrate on fostering their portfolio of medical gloves, while also taking up strategies such as acquisitions, mergers and partnerships, to capture a higher share in the global Medical Gloves market.

Some of the Top Manufacturers in the Medical Gloves Market are:

Cypress Medical Products LLC

Rubberex Corp. M Bhd

Glove Corporation Berhad

Microflex Corporation

Semperit AG Holding

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Cardinal Health

Mckesson Corporation

Medline Industries

BraunMelsungen AG

Ansell Limited

Dynarex Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The product types considered in the market study are surgical, chemotherapy and examination. Surgical gloves form the biggest segment in the market while the examination gloves can procure the fastest growth rate in the future.

Usage-wise key segments are reusable and disposable. Disposable gloves are thinner and are developed for single use and their growing demand in medical facilities has made it the top and the fastest advancing segment in the global industry.

Forms in which medical gloves are generally available in the global market are non-powdered and powdered. Powdered medical gloves are generally biodegradable and are used extensively in high-risk conditions, which is why it can be the leading segment in the coming years. On the other hand, the non-powdered gloves are highly flexible, non-sterile, offer tear, chemical and tactility resistance, which can help the segment attain the fastest CAGR in the years to come.

The key raw materials studied in the report are vinyl rubber, latex, neoprene, nitrile rubber, polyethylene and more. Nitrile material makes medical gloves highly durable, and instill good grip properties that make them useful in wet, dry or even oily environments. Nitrile gloves can therefore, witness the fastest growth in the years ahead.

End-users discussed in the MRFR report are ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers and diagnostic centers, among others. Hospitals and clinics are the fastest developing segment and have also achieved the leading position in the global market.

Regional Analysis:

Europe, MEA or Middle East and Africa, America and Asia Pacific or APAC are the main markets for medical gloves worldwide.

America has landed the top position in the global market for medical gloves, especially given the rise in COVID-19 cases, and the rampant need to prevent cross-contamination and reduce transmission of infections. The strong market growth in the region is also the reflection of frequent product innovations that are the results of technical advances. Some of the leading contenders in the American market are Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Cardinal Health, Inc. that offer extensive ranges of different types of medical gloves with multiple applications. The pharmaceutical sector has emerged as a prominent end-user in the American market and can be significantly responsible for growth during the appraisal period.

The second place has been secured by the European market for medical gloves, in view of the thriving medical tourism sector and imposition of strict regulations that aim to reduce crosses-contamination instances in hospitals. The medical gloves manufacturers in the region focusing on enhancing their supply chains to continuously cater to the evolving demand can also work in favor of the market in the ensuing years.

Asia Pacific is currently the fastest advancing market for medical gloves, which can be the result of the stunning growth of the healthcare sector in the past decade and the soaring number of surgeries. The fast industrialization rate along with the surge in the manufacturing capacity of a number of countries like India, Philippines, Vietnam and China also add to the market value. Also, with countries like South Korea and Japan increasingly deploying industrial robots during manufacturing bolsters the supply rate of medical gloves.

Latest Developments:

October 2020

GSH Holdings is all set to introduce its latest BlocAid Gloves that are sustainable and have been made using recycled poly blend. These gloves contain EcoZinc, which helps curb the growth of microbes. These gloves are expected to be available in a total of five sizes, and will be available via direct-to-consumer model on the company’s website BlocAidgloves.com, as well as via established retailer channels.

Developments Post COVID-19 Outbreak

In view of the escalating cases of COVID-19 pandemic, the increase hospital and clinics’ admissions has raised the demand for medical gloves among doctors, vendor staff, nurses, and also among people due to their rising focus on preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Apart from the mounting hygiene and safety concerns, technological innovations and rise in government efforts striving to boost supply of medical gloves can be favorable for the global market despite the rising cases of novel coronavirus.

