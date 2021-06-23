Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (June 15th to June 18th)

22 June 2021
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 15 June to 18 June 2021
Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code : 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Name of the issuer
|Identification code of the issuer (LEI)
|Trading day
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Total volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Market
|LEI de l'émetteur
|Code ISIN (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|11 455
|34,5056
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|6 030
|34,4807
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|1 465
|34,4859
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|1 710
|34,5133
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|11 197
|34,6954
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|6 017
|34,6411
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|1 435
|34,5818
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|1 703
|34,5911
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|11 347
|34,6060
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|6 087
|34,6529
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|1 507
|34,7176
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|1 640
|34,6728
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|11 745
|34,3186
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|5 915
|34,3210
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|1 505
|34,4419
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jun-21
|FR0000073298
|1 675
|34,3862
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en
Attachment