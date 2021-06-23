Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (June 15th to June 18th)

Paris, FRANCE

 

22 June 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 15 June to 18 June 2021

Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code : 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Name of the issuerIdentification code of the issuer (LEI)Trading dayIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayMarket
 LEI de l'émetteur Code ISIN (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Jun-21FR000007329811 45534,5056XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Jun-21FR00000732986 03034,4807DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Jun-21FR00000732981 46534,4859TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Jun-21FR00000732981 71034,5133AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Jun-21FR000007329811 19734,6954XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Jun-21FR00000732986 01734,6411DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Jun-21FR00000732981 43534,5818TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Jun-21FR00000732981 70334,5911AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jun-21FR000007329811 34734,6060XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jun-21FR00000732986 08734,6529DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jun-21FR00000732981 50734,7176TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jun-21FR00000732981 64034,6728AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jun-21FR000007329811 74534,3186XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jun-21FR00000732985 91534,3210DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jun-21FR00000732981 50534,4419TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jun-21FR00000732981 67534,3862AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en

