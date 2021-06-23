SmartBuyGlasses' Introduces Prescription Lens Scanner App - Get Your Current Prescription for Free

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescription Lens Scanner app is a free, FDA listed application brought out by Canada’s leading eyewear e-retailer, SmartBuyGlasses.ca . This launch addresses the growing need for customers to get prescription details of their current glasses when shopping for glasses online without having to visit an eye clinic, thereby saving time and money. The revolutionary mobile app offers a user-friendly, hassle-free and quick experience that can be used anytime anywhere to scan a pair of current lenses and extract their prescription accurately using only 4 everyday objects. The app can also be used to accurately and easily measure pupillary distance.

"At SmartBuyGlasses, we are working hard to provide better eye care solutions to our visitors. This game-changing spectacles prescription lens scanner app is going to democratize access to vision care to all people wherever they are," says David Menning, co-CEO of SmartBuyGlasses.ca.

The app is developed by 6over6, an Israeli tech start-up. The fact that the company was recently acquired by the American eyewear industry leader 1-800 Contacts is a testament to its success and continuous development.

"6over6 has created some of the most advanced consumer vision technology available, enabling customers to perform the most accurate at-home vision tests using a mobile app or computer," says CEO Dr Ofer Limon.

The Prescription Lens Scanner app by SmartBuyGlasses is a mobile app compatible with both iOS and Android and available for free in both the App Store and Google Play Store .

About SmartBuyGlasses

The SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is a world-leading designer eyewear e-retailer, with websites in over 30 countries. Today, SmartBuyGlasses is the one-stop-shop for all eyewear needs, giving customers the power to shop their style. With over 180 brands and 80,000 products available, customers get their perfect unique look at an amazing value. SmartBuyGlasses are eyewear fashion experts offering big-name designers along with the most exciting niche brands.