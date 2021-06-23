Octopus Interactive Announces Partnership with Vistar Media

BETHESDA, Md., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest national network of interactive screens inside of Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today a partnership with Vistar Media to make Octopus rideshare inventory available on Vistar’s digital ad exchange and utilize Vistar’s ad server technology.



"Vistar allows us to better serve our brand and agency partners with a best-in-class programmatic offering that gives direct access to the rideshare audience," said Dillon Tedesco, CRO of Octopus Interactive. “From the unique, desirable audience characteristics of rideshare passengers to our first-of-its-kind passenger verification, Octopus’ inventory represents a premium opportunity for advertisers.”

“We have seen an increase in buyer demand for advertising inventory that reaches highly engaged consumers, blends seamlessly with a great customer experience and is offered in a unique contextual environment,” said Lucy Markowitz, VP of US National Sales, Vistar Media. “Octopus checks all of these boxes and has the unique aspect of being user-initiated, gamified, and highly memorable.”

Octopus is leveraging the Vistar supply-side platform (SSP) to make unique rideshare out-of-home inventory available for purchase programmatically, while the Vistar ad server will power delivery of additional advertising content on the Octopus network.

About Octopus Interactive

Octopus Interactive is the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our drivers receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information visit www.playoctopus.com

