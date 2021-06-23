SERVPRO® announces Firefighter Appreciation Program, $100,000 donation to First Responders Children’s Foundation

Gallatin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, along with its more than 1,900 franchise owners across the U.S. and Canada, is proud to be able to give back to first responders in two ways in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this summer – and beyond.

First, SERVPRO is partnering with Northern Trust, title sponsor of THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA TOUR event scheduled for Aug. 16-22, 2021, at the Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, to launch the Firefighter Appreciation Program.

The goal of the program is to honor first responders ahead of the Sept. 11 anniversary. SERVPRO will provide free admission, as well as a dedicated venue on-site and special amenities to help ensure they have a comfortable and enjoyable weekend at the tournament – the first event of the PGA TOUR’s season-ending FedExCup Playoffs.

“Each and every day, SERVPRO’s 16,000-plus teammates witness the admirable work brave first responders perform as they rush into a disaster while others rush out,” SERVPRO CEO Rick Isaacson said.

“It’s only after these acts of bravery by those selfless men and women that our SERVPRO teammates can step in to mitigate the water and fire damage and begin the task of reconstructing the homes, businesses, and lives of those affected.”

Secondly, SERVPRO is thrilled to announce its support of the First Responders Children’s Foundation. FRCF does the noble work of providing financial support to children and families who have lost a parent in the line of duty or who are enduring hardship due to tragedy. Beyond that, FRCF funds educational programs operated by first responder organizations that benefit children and the communities in which they live.

To launch the relationship with FRCF, SERVPRO is donating an initial $100,000 to help support FRCF’s mission.

“As CEO, I cannot overstate how proud SERVPRO is to present the Firefighter Appreciation Program or how excited we are to announce our support of the First Responders Children’s Foundation. We applaud the foundation’s work, and we are proud to support the children and families of first responders,” Isaacson said.

About SERVPRO

Founded in 1967, SERVPRO is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, biohazard remediation, and construction services. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multimillion-dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners. If disaster strikes – no matter the size of the damage – call 1-800-SERVPRO. For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has helped make it “Like it never even happened.”

SERVPRO has served as the official cleanup and restoration company of the PGA TOUR for several years, providing free admission to veterans and first responders at several events across the country, as well as presenting sponsor of The Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO PGA TOUR Champions event held annually in Naples, Florida.

Since 2018 the company has sponsored the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, an NCAA college football bowl game held annually in Dallas, Texas. Local first responders are admitted free to the game, and they are honored before, during, and after the game for their service. SERVPRO also presents the National First Responder Award in conjunction with the game, which is given to an individual for their outstanding bravery and actions beyond the call of duty. SERVPRO franchises across the country nominate local first responders and select the winner based on their acts of service and sacrifice.



ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

For the past 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to children of first responders who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports programs operated by law enforcement organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community in which they live. The Foundation’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade breakfast hosts children and family members of those lost in the line of duty for a free breakfast and front-row view of the Parade so those families can gather and heal during what might otherwise be a stressful holiday. More information can be found at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.

