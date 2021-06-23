Lunchbox Alchemy CBD To Expand its Retail Network In the US, Providing Full-Spectrum Oregon-Grown CBD Gummies

PALM BEACH, FL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunchbox Alchemy CBD, an Oregon-based cannabis company, announced this week it would expand its retail distribution network to make its organic, vegan, and all-natural CBD gummies more readily available in the U.S.

Since 2014, Lunchbox has worked as a pioneer in the cannabis movement to provide Oregon medical patients the much-needed medicine they sought. Once Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill that removed legal obstacles from selling CBD products, Lunchbox Alchemy expanded its award-winning product line and developed CBD gummies for the general population.

“We developed CBD gummies to help people with pain, sleep, and stress,” said Mike Yerigan, vice president of Sales for Slang Worldwide, the parent company of Lunchbox Alchemy CBD. “Currently, consumers can find us in more than 400 CBD Headshops and on our e-commerce site. Now, we plan to expand our retail network to include regional and national food, drug, and mass merchandise stores.”

Lunchbox Alchemy CBD products stand apart from other brands because they contain full-spectrum Hemp extract derived from Oregon-grown hemp and it is crafted with organic, vegan, and all-natural ingredients. The company’s unique focus on quality ingredients and manufacturing attracted the attention of Netflix, which featured Lunchbox Alchemy on its TV series, Rotten.

“Because the gummies contain full-spectrum CBD, they generate the entourage effect, which amplifies the effectiveness of the CBD when it is combined with the other cannabinoids and terpenes naturally found in the hemp plant,” Yerigan added.

Lunchbox Alchemy CBD products, which are non-psychoactive and will not get people high, include:

Daily Full Spectrum CBD Gummies: These gummies help you feel your best and taste great, too. Full-spectrum hemp preserves the full range of cannabinoids and terpenes present in hemp (including trace amounts of THC).

Relief Full Spectrum CBD Gummies: Lunchbox Relief Gummies are your companion for taking away the aches and pains. Formulated with Ginseng, an all-natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, and full-spectrum hemp to gently and naturally soothe the body and mind.

Sleep Full Spectrum CBD Gummies : The Sleep CBD gummies will lull you into a state of bliss with a knockout combination of full-spectrum hemp extract and chamomile. Full-spectrum hemp preserves the full range of cannabinoids and terpenes present in hemp (including trace amounts of THC).

Stress Full Spectrum CBD Gummies: Feel your stressors melt away with a combination of Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract and Ashwagandha.

Consumers already have spoken out.

“My favorite CBD gummies – delicious, and make me feel goooood. Love the taste, and the effects. I've turned some of my family members on as well and they are all big fans now,” said Grant M., a verified buyer.

“Relief, it worked!” said Alice H., another verified buyer. “I was having a difficult time getting a complete night’s sleep because of pain from arthritis waking me. I started taking one of the Full Spectrum CBD Gummies a few hours after dinner. They relaxed me and within days I started to be able to sleep through the night in more comfort.”

“We are a health and wellness company that developed CBD products to help people with pain, stress, and sleep disorders,” Yerigan said. “Hearing how our CBD gummies have helped these people is a great feeling of accomplishment.”

For more information, visit lunchboxalchemycbd.com.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox Alchemy, an Oregon-based cannabis company, is the original high-dose edible CBD gummies that are always vegan, natural, and organic. Lunchbox, a pioneer in the cannabis movement since 2014, first provided Oregon patients with the medicinal THC they needed, and now has expanded its product line to include its award-winning CBD gummies for the general population.

Media and Investor inquiries

Investors@SLANGww.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

SLANG@kcsa.com

