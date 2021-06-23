RedTeam Announces Jim Atkinson as New Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software, a leading construction management software provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Jim Atkinson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.



With more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in high-growth technology companies, Atkinson brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to lead RedTeam through its next phase of growth. Prior to Redteam, Atkinson served as President & Chief Customer Officer at Bluebeam and was responsible for all customer facing and supporting operations for the company. During his four year tenure, he helped scale the company’s sales over 2.5 times and added over 1 million new users by keeping customers at the forefront of the strategy. Prior to Bluebeam, Atkinson held senior leadership roles with companies ranging from small, privately-held technology companies to large, publicly-traded multinational corporations in the media and entertainment technology industry.

“These are exciting times to be in the construction technology industry as investments in digital transformation initiatives continue to accelerate,” said Atkinson. “Because RedTeam was built by contractors for contractors, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the value our customers need to deal with increasing project complexity.”

Atkinson succeeds Michael Wright, RedTeam’s Founder, who will continue on as Chief Innovation Officer focusing on ensuring the RedTeam solution continues to evolve and offers the best value in project management for commercial contractors. Atkinson assumed the CEO responsibilities on June 7, 2021.

“RedTeam has experienced substantial growth in the past few years and after securing a strong capital partner to help scale the company and the recent acquisition of Fieldlens , it made sense to find a growth focused CEO. Jim Atkinson checks every box we need to accelerate and expand our organization. With Jim running the business and day-to-day operations I can focus on why I started on this path - providing access to best in class technology to mid-market construction companies, the largest segment in the industry.”

Building upon the solid foundation laid by Wright and the RedTeam executive team and following the appointment of Andy West as COO in February , Atkinson will help evolve the strategic direction, develop and grow the organization’s capabilities, and build new partnerships within the industry with the aim of helping customers succeed on every project.



Trusted by over 100K users and leading companies in the construction industry, RedTeam is a cloud-based construction software platform that has been used successfully to deliver billions of dollars in construction projects. Built from the ground up to solve the unique, real-world challenges and complexity of building a modern, multiple-office construction business enterprise, RedTeam helps its customers reduce risk, drive consistency, break down communication barriers, and capture the entire story through all phases of the construction lifecycle.

